Best smartphones under Rs 50,000 that offer near-flagship features

Written By Shubham Arora
Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora|
Published: Jan 24, 2026, 11:58 PM (IST)
The under Rs 50,000 segment offers near-flagship performance in 2026. From powerful processors and fast displays to big batteries and advanced cameras, these phones deliver premium features without crossing flagship pricing.
OnePlus 15R packs a 1.5K AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. It offers LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, a 7,400mAh battery with 80W charging, and multiple IP ratings.
Motorola Razr 60 brings a foldable experience with a 6.9-inch 120Hz pOLED main display and a 3.6-inch cover screen. Powered by Dimensity 7400X, it features dual cameras, wireless charging, and a 4,500mAh battery.
OPPO Reno 15 focuses on cameras and durability. It offers a 1.5K AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, triple rear cameras including a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy S24 delivers flagship-grade performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It features a compact Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a versatile triple-camera setup with telephoto lens, and Samsung’s refined software experience.
Vivo V60 targets photography lovers with ZEISS-tuned cameras, including dual 50MP sensors. It sports a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging, and strong IP68/69 protection.
Realme 16 Pro+ stands out with a massive 200MP main camera and a smooth 144Hz AMOLED display. Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, it also packs a 7,000mAh battery, 80W charging, and flagship-grade durability ratings.
Whether you want raw performance, foldable design, strong cameras, or long battery life, phones under Rs 50,000 now offer something for everyone without major compromises.
