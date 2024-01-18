comscore
English | हिंदी
18 Jan, 2024 | Thursday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event: Check price, specifications, availability

Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event: Check price, specifications, availability

Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy S24 flagship smartphone series at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Jan 18, 2024, 12:40 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy S24 series
Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Story Highlights

  • Samsung unveiled its latest flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 series today.
  • Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 series in Galaxy Unpacked event.
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series includes Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24.

Samsung has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24 series includes Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 are powered by Exynos 2400 chipset. The new Galaxy S24+ packs a 4900mAh battery whereas the new Galaxy S24 comes with a 4000mAh battery. Both smartphones come with a promise of 7 years of OS upgrades and security updates. Here are more details on the price and specifications of these smartphones.

READ MORE
Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event: Samsung unveils Galaxy AI with Circle to Search, real-time translations, more

Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 India price

Samsung Galaxy S24+ starts at $999 (roughly Rs 83,090) whereas the Galaxy S24 starts at $799 (roughly Rs 66,455). The company is yet to announce India price and availability of the smartphones.

READ MORE
Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event: Here's everything Samsung is expected to announce tonight

Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24+

READ MORE
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series launch on Jan 17: Check specs, features

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is powered by Exynos 2400 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.  The smartphone runs One UI 6.1 based on Android 14. The Galaxy S24+ features 6.7-inch QHD+  Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

On the camera front, it gets, a 50MP main camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide camera and 10MP Telephoto camera. It also gets a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It packs a 4,900 mAh battery 45W fast charging and wireless charging support.

Additional features include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v 5.3. The smartphone is IP68 rated for water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is a powerful smartphone with an Exynos 2400 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It has a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen that adjusts its refresh rate up to 120Hz.

It comes with a triple-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. It also has a 12MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and wireless charging. It also has 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v 5.3 and IP68 water resistance.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Om Gupta

Tags

Galaxy S24 launchGalaxy S24 Series launchSamsung Eventsamsung galaxy s24samsung galaxy s24 price

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language