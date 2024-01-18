By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Samsung has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24 series includes Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 are powered by Exynos 2400 chipset. The new Galaxy S24+ packs a 4900mAh battery whereas the new Galaxy S24 comes with a 4000mAh battery. Both smartphones come with a promise of 7 years of OS upgrades and security updates. Here are more details on the price and specifications of these smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy S24+ starts at $999 (roughly Rs 83,090) whereas the Galaxy S24 starts at $799 (roughly Rs 66,455). The company is yet to announce India price and availability of the smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy S24+
The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is powered by Exynos 2400 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smartphone runs One UI 6.1 based on Android 14. The Galaxy S24+ features 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.
On the camera front, it gets, a 50MP main camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide camera and 10MP Telephoto camera. It also gets a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It packs a 4,900 mAh battery 45W fast charging and wireless charging support.
Additional features include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v 5.3. The smartphone is IP68 rated for water resistance.
Samsung Galaxy S24
The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is a powerful smartphone with an Exynos 2400 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It has a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen that adjusts its refresh rate up to 120Hz.
It comes with a triple-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. It also has a 12MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and wireless charging. It also has 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v 5.3 and IP68 water resistance.Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.
Author Name | Om Gupta
