Samsung has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24 series includes Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 are powered by Exynos 2400 chipset. The new Galaxy S24+ packs a 4900mAh battery whereas the new Galaxy S24 comes with a 4000mAh battery. Both smartphones come with a promise of 7 years of OS upgrades and security updates. Here are more details on the price and specifications of these smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 India price

Samsung Galaxy S24+ starts at $999 (roughly Rs 83,090) whereas the Galaxy S24 starts at $799 (roughly Rs 66,455). The company is yet to announce India price and availability of the smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24+

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is powered by Exynos 2400 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smartphone runs One UI 6.1 based on Android 14. The Galaxy S24+ features 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

On the camera front, it gets, a 50MP main camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide camera and 10MP Telephoto camera. It also gets a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It packs a 4,900 mAh battery 45W fast charging and wireless charging support.

Additional features include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v 5.3. The smartphone is IP68 rated for water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is a powerful smartphone with an Exynos 2400 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It has a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen that adjusts its refresh rate up to 120Hz.

It comes with a triple-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. It also has a 12MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and wireless charging. It also has 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v 5.3 and IP68 water resistance.