Samsung Galaxy F15 India launch: Samsung launched a new 5G-enabled smartphone in India today. The company today launched the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G. This phone is a part of the company’s F-series smartphones, which also includes the Samsung Galaxy F35 5G, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G and the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G to name a few. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy F15 5G comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery, which the company says will offer a battery life of up to two days. Before the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G becomes available for purchase in India, take a peek at its India price and detailed features and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G India price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G comes at an introductory price of Rs 11,999 in India. It will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and Samsung e-shop starting 7PM today. It will be available for purchase in Black, Light Green and Light Violet colour variants.

As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchases made via HDFC Bank credit card, credit card and debit card EMI transactions on Flipkart. The company is offering an addition discount of Rs 1,000 on exchanging your old smartphone for the new Samsung Galaxy F15 5G. With all these offers, interested buyers will be able to purchase this smartphone at a price of Rs 9,999. In addition to this, Samsung is also offering the charger for Rs 299 instead of the marked price of Rs 1,299.

India, ab fun mein no compromise. The #GalaxyF15 5G is here with Segment only* sAMOLED, 6000mAh and 4 Gen Android Upgrades #PoweredByMediaTek Dimensity 6100+. Starting at ₹ 11999*. Early Sale 4th March, 7 PM. *T&C Apply. #AbIndiaKaregaFun #Samsung pic.twitter.com/P9g1YIkTb0 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 4, 2024

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G top features and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G comes with a 6.4-inch super AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. This newly launched smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ system-on-chip that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB space. It runs Android 14 OS and Samsung has promised to provide up to four years of Android upgrades and five years of security upgrades.

Coming to the camera, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G sports a triple rear camera setup at the back, which includes a 50MP + 5MP + 2MP camera setup at the back. On the front, it has a 13MP camera in the front. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. Other features include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm jack, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi.