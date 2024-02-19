Samsung is all set to launch a new smartphone in India this week. The South Korean giant’s upcoming device will be the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G. The promotional campaign for the smartphone has already begun and some of its specs have been leaked. Let’s take a look at all the details.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G India launch date and availability

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G will launch soon in India, however, its release date is under wraps. But rumours suggest that the device will arrive as early as February 22. The launch poster is already live on Flipkart, confirming that it is a Flipkart Unique product.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G India price (expected)

The Galaxy F15 5G may launch in India under Rs 15,000 price segment. It is expected to have at least two RAM and storage variants. Upon launch, it will compete with the likes of phones from Redmi, Realme, Infinix, Motorola, and others.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is expected to feature a 6.5 or 6.6-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. It will likely be an sAMOLED panel and may have a high refresh rate support of 90Hz. It is expected to have a dew-drop notch screen that will hold a 13MP single camera for selfies.

The smartphone will sport a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens. The secondary sensor could be a 5MP ultrawide lens, whereas, the tertiary unit could be a 2MP macro unit. Judging by the camera hardware, the device should probably let you shoot 1080p videos from both the rear and front cameras.

As for the performance, it is expected to be powered by a MediaTek chipset. Since it will be a 5G device, it is rumoured to come with a Dimensity 6100+ SoC. For the unversed, it’s a budget-centric octa-core chipset that has Mali-G57 MC2 for graphics. It may have up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of max storage.

One of the major highlights of the device will be its battery. It is expected to pack a massive 6,000mAh battery, the same as its predecessor. It may or may not have fast charging support. Similar to other Samsung phones, this one will also likely get long years of software support.

The Galaxy F15 5G may get 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates. It will likely run on Android 14 OS out of the box with OneUI on top.

These specs look familiar as it is expected to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A15 5G. Of course with slight changes such as the battery – Galaxy A15 has 5,000mAh – and a glossy rear finish instead of a matte back.