Samsung launches Galaxy A14 4G phone in India: Details here

comscore
    News

    Samsung Galaxy A14 4G with 5000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specifications and offers

    Mobiles

    Samsung Galaxy A14 comes with an Exynos 850 processor, 4GB RAM with additional 4GB virtual RAM, a 5000mAh battery and features a 6.6-inch screen.

    • Published: May 22, 2023 6:00 PM IST

    Highlights

    • Samsung Galaxy A14 starts at Rs 13,999.
    • Samsung Galaxy A14 is available in 64GB and 128GB storage variants.
    • Samsung Galaxy A14 runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.
    samsung galaxy a14

    Source: Samsung

    Samsung has launched its Galaxy A14 smartphone in India. This is essentially the 4G counterpart of the Galaxy A14 5G, which the company launched in India earlier this year. The newly-launched smartphone comes with a different set of specifications than its 5G variant. The new phone is meant for people who do not see 5G as an important feature. The Samsung Galaxy A14 comes with Exynos 850 processor, 4GB RAM with an additional 4GB virtual RAM, and a 5000mAh battery, which are appealing enough for most users willing to spend a little more than Rs 10,000. Also Read - Good news for Google! Samsung may not replace its Search with Bing

    Samsung Galaxy A14 price, offer and availability

    Samsung Galaxy A14 is offered in three colours- Black, Light Green and Silver. The newly launched smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Interested buyers can get it via Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other e-commerce websites. Also Read - Samsung launches its Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs in India: Check price, specification, availability

    Further, interested buyers can also avail Rs 1000 cashback offer on the purchase of the smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 in lime colour goes on sale in India: Check price, availability

    Samsung Galaxy A14 specifications

    CPU and storage

    Samsung Galaxy A14 is powered by an Exynos 850 octa-core processor with a peak clock frequency of 2GHz coupled with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.

    Display

    Samsung Galaxy A14 comes with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD with a 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution.

    Camera

    Samsung Galaxy A14 comes with a three-camera set-up at the back with 50MP main camera, 5MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro camera. The rear camera comes with features such as autofocus and 10x zoom. In addition to this, the smartphone has a 13MP front camera.

    Battery

    Samsung Galaxy A14 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and offers video playback time up to 20 hours.

    Connectivity

    Samsung Galaxy A14 comes with Bluetooth v5.1, a 3.5mm jack, a USB Type-C (USB 2.0) port, and Wi-Fi support with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

    Dimension

    Samsung Galaxy A14 has a height of 167.7mm, a width of 78.0mm and a thickness of 9.1mm. The smartphone weighs 201g.

    • Published Date: May 22, 2023 6:00 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Google Pixel 8 series: Here's everything we know so far

    Samsung launches Galaxy A14 4G phone in India: Details here

    Indian consumer storage market declines 4 percent as phone's internal memory go up

    Tencent launches palm-based payments: Check details

    BGMI now available on Google Play Store, iPhone users still waiting

    WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

    Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

    Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

    Fitbit smartwatches now help you manage stress better: Here's how

    Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

    Features

    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video