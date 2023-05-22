Samsung launches Galaxy A14 4G phone in India: Details here

Samsung has launched its Galaxy A14 smartphone in India. This is essentially the 4G counterpart of the Galaxy A14 5G, which the company launched in India earlier this year. The newly-launched smartphone comes with a different set of specifications than its 5G variant. The new phone is meant for people who do not see 5G as an important feature. The Samsung Galaxy A14 comes with Exynos 850 processor, 4GB RAM with an additional 4GB virtual RAM, and a 5000mAh battery, which are appealing enough for most users willing to spend a little more than Rs 10,000. Also Read - Good news for Google! Samsung may not replace its Search with Bing

Samsung Galaxy A14 price, offer and availability

Samsung Galaxy A14 is offered in three colours- Black, Light Green and Silver. The newly launched smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Interested buyers can get it via Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other e-commerce websites. Also Read - Samsung launches its Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs in India: Check price, specification, availability

Further, interested buyers can also avail Rs 1000 cashback offer on the purchase of the smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 in lime colour goes on sale in India: Check price, availability

Samsung Galaxy A14 specifications

CPU and storage

Samsung Galaxy A14 is powered by an Exynos 850 octa-core processor with a peak clock frequency of 2GHz coupled with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.

Display

Samsung Galaxy A14 comes with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD with a 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy A14 comes with a three-camera set-up at the back with 50MP main camera, 5MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro camera. The rear camera comes with features such as autofocus and 10x zoom. In addition to this, the smartphone has a 13MP front camera.

Battery

Samsung Galaxy A14 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and offers video playback time up to 20 hours.

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy A14 comes with Bluetooth v5.1, a 3.5mm jack, a USB Type-C (USB 2.0) port, and Wi-Fi support with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

Dimension

Samsung Galaxy A14 has a height of 167.7mm, a width of 78.0mm and a thickness of 9.1mm. The smartphone weighs 201g.