The Realme Pad 2 is a successor to the Realme Pad released two years back.

Realme launched two new products earlier today in India – Realme C53 and Realme Pad 2. We already covered the smartphone details in a separate article. Now, we are having a look at the details of the new tablet. Some of the highlights of the Realme Pad 2 include a larger high refresh rate display, a MediaTek Helio chipset, and 33W fast charging.

Realme Pad 2 India price, offers, and availability

The Realme Pad 2 is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. It costs Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The device will go on pre-booking starting from July 26 to July 31.

Those who pre-book the tablet will get a Rs 500 coupon and Rs 1,500 off on ICICI, SBI, and HDFC bank cards. This will take the final price down to Rs 17,999 and Rs 20,999. The first sale is scheduled for August 1 at 12 PM on Flipkart and Realme.com.

The Realme Pad 2 competes with the Redmi Pad which is priced at Rs 19,999 and has the same chipset.

Realme Pad 2 specifications and features

The Ralme Pad 2 has a slim design and features a metal body. It comes in Inspiration Green and Imagination Grey color options and boasts four speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certified sound. It sports an 11.5-inch display with a 2K resolution of 1200 x 2000 pixels. It has up to 120Hz refresh rate and 85.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen has 1 billion colors and features like eye protect, night mode, sunlight, and others.

The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM (up to 16GB expandable using the Dynamic RAM feature) and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. Realme claims that the device scored 455,348 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. It packs an 8,360mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It is said to offer 85.7 hours of music playback and 1347 hours of standby.

Realme has offered Content sync and a Multi-screen Collaboration feature. The latter is supported by select models like the Realme 11 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro+, Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Realme GT Neo 3, and Realm GT Neo 3T. The tablet also comes with features like Multitasking, Flexible Window, Reading mode, Smart Sidebar, and others.

The tablet has an 8MP camera on the front as well as on the back. The rear camera island is circular in shape adding to its design. The tablet boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with Realme UI 4.0 for Pad. It has a USB Type-C port for charging as well as for data transfer. It also has OTG support.