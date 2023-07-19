The Realme C53 is a 4G smartphone featuring a 108MP dual camera system.

Realme on Wednesday launched the all-new Realme C53 smartphone in India. The device comes in the budget C-series and has familiar looks. The camera island is one of its highlights. Not just the iPhone-like camera island design but also the main sensor, it’s a 108MP lens. Let’s take a look at all the details of the phone.

Realme C53 India price, offers, and availability

The Realme C53 is priced starting at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB variant has up to Rs 1,000 discount in the early bird sale that’s scheduled for today between 6 PM and 8 PM IST on Flipkart and Realme.com.

The regular sale for the phone in both variants will begin on July 26 at 12 PM IST. The device will be available for purchase in Champion Gold and Champion Black colorways.

Realme C53 specifications and features

The Realme C53 comes with a flat design on the front and the back. It has an iPhone-like camera island on the back that holds two cameras and an LED flashlight. It has a water-drop notch panel on the front with Mini Capsule support. For the unversed, Mini Capsule is a feature similar to iPhone’s Dynamic Island.

The device has a 6.74-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has 560 nits of peak brightness, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has 16.7 million colors and a screen-to-body aspect ratio of 90.3 percent.

In terms of the optics, there’s a dual camera system on the back with a 108MP main lens and an auxiliary sensor. The camera has several features like Night mode, Panoramic view, Expert, Slow motion, Bokeh effect, and 3X In-sensor Zoom. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps. It has an 8MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. It can shoot 720p videos at 40fps.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset with Mali G57 GPU. It is a 12nm chipset with up to 1.82GHz frequency. The device has 4GB/6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It comes with a microSD card slot with up to 2TB of storage expandability.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The dual-SIM phone has 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with Realme UI T Edition.