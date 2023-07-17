Some of the key highlights of the Realme Pad 2 include an 11.5-inch LCD, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 85.2 percent.

Realme has officially confirmed the launch date of its next tablet, Realme Pad 2. The upcoming tablet will launch on July 19 at 12 PM alongside Realme C53. Flipkart has also launched a dedicated microsite for the Realme Pad 2, revealing some of the main features of the tablet.

Some of the key highlights of the upcoming tablet include an 11.5-inch LCD, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 85.2 percent.

Realme Pad 2 specifications

The microsite reveals the screen details of this soon-to-be-launched Realme Pad 2. As per the details available on the microsite, the tablet will feature an 11.5-inch LCD with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. It will offer an adaptive refresh rate of 40Hz/60Hz/120Hz and 10-bit colours along with blue light protection and DC dimming.

Upcoming Realme Pad 2 will have a larger screen size compared to Realme Pad, which featured a smaller 10.4-inch LCD screen.

In addition to this, Realme Pad 2 will come with thinner bezels and will offer 85.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. Its display will have a peak brightness of 450nits and is equipped with O1 Ultra Vision technology for enhanced image quality.

Coming to audio, Realme Pad 2 will come with quad speakers. The tablet will have dual tone design and will be available in green and black colours.

According to rumours, Realme Pad 2 is likely to feature MediaTek Helio G99 Soc and an 8360mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The tablet will offer up to 8GM RAM and 128GB storage and will run on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 operating system.

In addition to this, rumours also say that the tablet is likely to have a 20MP primary lens and an 8MP front camera. The tablet is anticipated to come in two variants- one with WiFi connectivity only and another with both WiFi and LTE connectivity.

The company is yet to confirm the rumoured specifications.

Meanwhile, Realme Narzo 60 series is now available for sale on Amazon.in. Narzo 60 series was launched by Realme on July 6 this year and includes Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Narzo 60 5G.

Some of the highlights of the Realme Narzo 60 series include MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and 5,000mAh batteries with SuperVOOC fast charging support. They are offered in orange colour and are accompanied by a lychee-like vegan leather back panel.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Narzo 60 5G are offered in Cosmic Black and Mars Orange colour options and are available in different RAM and storage configurations.