iOS 27 update may not hit THESE devices: Check eligible iPhones here

WWDC 2026 is just around the corner, which is scheduled for June 8 to June 12. One of the highlights of the upcoming Apple event is the — iOS 27. Every year, a new update ditches the older iPhone models. Based on recent leaks, iOS 27 may not support the iPhone 11 lineup, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone SE (2nd generation) is also expected to miss out. Also Read: Who is John Ternus? The successor to Tim Cook as Apple's next CEO

If this turns out to be true, Apple could be drawing a clear line at devices powered by the A13 chip or older. That also means iOS 27 might require an iPhone 12 or newer. Also Read: Apple's CEO Tim Cook to step down in historic move: John Ternus to take charge from September 2026

Before you worry, these phones won’t suddenly stop working. They are expected to continue receiving security updates on iOS 26 for a while. But yes, no new features. Also Read: No network? iPhones may soon still share Photos and Maps, here's how

iPhones that may get iOS 27

If the current reports are true by any chance, the supported list could look something like this:

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 17 series

iPhone 18 lineup

iPhone SE (3rd generation and newer)

So in simple terms, Apple is sticking to its usual cycle of around five to six years of software support.

iOS 27: New features

Even if your iPhone is eligible, there’s a small catch. iOS 27 is expected to bring a stronger focus on AI features, especially around Siri and system-level intelligence. But not all devices may get the full experience.

Reports suggest that some advanced features, likely under Apple Intelligence, could be limited to newer models, possibly starting from the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. So yes, your device might support iOS 27, but not everything that comes with it.

What to expect from iOS 27

On the features side, Apple is expected to refine its current design language and push more AI-driven improvements. Siri could get smarter with better context understanding, and there may be new customisation options across the system. Home screen tweaks and visual changes are also expected, though nothing is confirmed yet.

As always, the full picture will only be clear once Apple officially announces it at WWDC 2026.

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iOS 27 launch timeline

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 during WWDC 2026 in June, with a stable rollout likely happening around September alongside new iPhones, just like the previous models.