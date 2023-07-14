Some of the highlights of Realme Narzo 60 series includes MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and 5,000mAh batteries with SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 60 series will be available for sale on July 15 on Amazon during the upcoming Prime Day sale. Narzo 60 series was launched by Realme on July 6 this year and includes Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Narzo 60 5G.

Some of the highlights of Realme Narzo 60 series includes MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and 5,000mAh batteries with SuperVOOC fast charging support. The are offered in orange colour and are accompanied by a lychee-like vegan leather back panel.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Narzo 60 5G price and availability

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Narzo 60 5G are offered in Cosmic Black and Mars Orange colour options and are available in different RAM and storage configurations.

Realme Narzo 60 5G comes in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. Both have 8GB of RAM and cost Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999 respectively.

Meanwhile, Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G has three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 1TB. The 128GB and 256GB storage variants have 8GB of RAM, while 1TB variant has 12GB of RAM. They are priced at Rs. 23,999, Rs. 26,999, and Rs. 29,999 respectively.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Narzo 60 5G will go on sale on July 15 at 12 AM IST via Amazon during the Prime Day 2023 sale.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Narzo 60 5G specifications

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G

Processor, RAM, storage and operating system

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (6nm) octa-core processor with up to 2.6GHz clock speed and Mali-G68 GPU. It is offered with 8GB, 12GB, or 1TB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 1TB of internal storage.

The smartphone runs realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

Display

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G features 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED curved display with 2412 x 1080 pixels resolutions and 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 950nits peak brightness.

Camera

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G comes with dual rear camera setup with a 100MP primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture and OIS, and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone has a 16MP front camera with f/2.5 aperture.

Battery

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charge fast charging support.

Other features

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G also features in-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos dual speakers, Hi-Res audio certification, and more.

Realme Narzo 60 5G

Processor, RAM, storage and operating system

Realme Narzo 60 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (7nm) octa-core processor with up to 2.2GHz clock speed and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The smartphone has up to 16GB of RAM (8GB physical and 8GB virtual) and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone runs realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

Display

Realme Narzo 60 5G features a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolutions, 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Camera

Realme Narzo 60 5G comes with dual rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone has a 16MP sensor with f/2.45 aperture.

Battery

Realme Narzo 60 5G has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 30W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

Other features

Realme Narzo 60 5G also features in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6, and more.