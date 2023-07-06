Realme Narzo 60 Pro comes with a 100MP camera and has 80W fast charging support.

Realme has officially launched the Realme Narzo 60 series in India. The smartphone series comprises the Realme Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro. The duo comes with an OLED display and a circular camera island. Both are powered by new MediaTek Dimensity chips and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 60 series price in India, colors, and availability

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro starts at Rs 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 26,999. The device also comes in a 12GB + 1TB variant priced at Rs 29,999. In the first sale, buyers can avail Rs 1,500 bank discount on SBI and ICICI bank cards. The device can be purchased in Mars Orange and Cosmic Black. It will go on sale on July 15 on Amazon.

The Realme Narzo 60, on the other hand, is priced starting at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Buyers with an Amazon Prime subscription will be able to avail a coupon worth Rs 1,000 in the first Amazon sale. It will be available in Mars Orange and Cosmic Black starting July 15.

Realme also launched the Buds Wireless 3, the neckband earbuds are priced at Rs 1,799. But in the first sale, buyers can get it for Rs 1,699. It will go on sale on July 12 on Amazon and Flipkart and will be available in Bass Yellow, Vitality White, and Pure Black color options.

Realme Narzo 60, Narzo 60 Pro specifications

The Realme Narzo 60 duo comes with a similar design on the back. The Pro model has curved edges, while the vanilla model has flat sides. Both come with a vegan leather design if you go with the Mars Orange shade.

The Narzo 60 Pro has a 6.7-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.

The Narzo 60 features a smaller 6.43-inch punch-hole AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display has an FHD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Narzo 60 Pro has a 100MP + 2MP dual camera system on the back, whereas, the Narzo 60 has a 64MP + 2MP dual-rear camera setup. There’s a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. The Pro model is powered by a Dimensity 7050 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. There’s a Dimensity 6020 SoC powering the vanilla Narzo 60 with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Both pack a 5,000mAh battery, but the Pro model comes with an 80W charging adapter. On the other hand, the Narzo 60 has 33W fast charging support. The duo boot on Realme UI 4.0 and boot on Android 13 OS.