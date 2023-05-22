comscore
    News

    Realme Narzo N53 goes on special sale today: Check price, offer and specifications

    Mobiles

    Realme Narzo N53 comes with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It has a 6.74-inch display, 5000mAh battery and 33W superVOOC charging. 

    • Published: May 22, 2023 2:31 PM IST

    Highlights

    • Realme Narzo N53 special sale starts at 2 PM today.
    • Realme Narzo N53 is available on Amazon.in and Realme.in.
    • Realme Narzo N53 is offered at a discount of up to Rs 1000.
    realme narzo

    Source: Realme

    Realme Narzo N53, which recently debuted in India, will be available for a special sale on May 22. In the latest announcement, the company said it will hold a special sale later today for the new Narzo N-series phone. The smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It has a 6.74-inch display, 5000mAh battery and 33W superVOOC charging.  Also Read - Realme Narzo N53 launched with 50MP camera, 90Hz display: Check price and offers

    Realme Narzo N53 price, offer and colour

    Realme Narzo N53 is offered in two variants- 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999 and the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999. The phone comes in feather gold and feather black colours.  Also Read - Want to try out Android 14? Here’s what you need to do

    Under the special sale, interested buyers avail a discount of up to Rs 750 on 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant; and a discount of up to Rs 1000 is available on 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The offer is applicable on HDFC credit and debit cards on Amazon.in and Realme.com. Also Read - From Nothing Phone 1 to Oppo Find N2 Flip: All the phones getting Android 14 beta update

    The special sale of Realme Narzo N53 is scheduled for May 22 between 2 PM and 4 PM on Amazon.in and Realme.com.

    Realme Narzo N53 specifications

     CPU and storage

    Realme Narzo N53 is powered by a Unisoc octa-core chip coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Further, it has up to 6GB of dynamic RAM. 

    Display

    Realme Narzo N53 comes with an HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz high refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 480 nits and Panda Glass protection. 

    Camera

    Realme Narzo N53 has a 50MP primary camera at the rear, which offers features such as night mode, panoramic view, expert, timelapse, portrait mode, HDR, AI scene recognition, filter and slow motion. In addition to this, the smartphone has an 8 MP selfie camera with features such as video, portrait mode, beauty mode, HDR, face recognition, filter and bokeh effect control. 

    Battery

    Realme Narzo N53 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging support with a SuperVOOC charger.

    Operating system

    Realme Narzo N53 runs on Android 13 with Realme UI. The smartphone will get two Android updates and 3 years of security updates. 

    Connectivity

    Realme Narzo N53 offers space for 2 nano SIM card slots, 1 microSD slot, a 3.5mm jack and a USB-C port. The smartphone supports 4G and for wireless connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands. For navigation, Realme Narzo N53 offers support for GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO.

    Dimensions

    Realme Narzo N53 has a length of 167.3mm, a width of 76.7mm and a thickness of 7.49mm. In addition to this, the smartphone weighs 182g.

    • Published Date: May 22, 2023 2:31 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Realme Narzo N53 goes on special sale today: Check price, offer and specifications here

    iQOO Z7s with smooth 90Hz display, 64MP cameras goes official in India

    WhatsApp will finally let you edit messages, feature coming soon

    Windows 11 Phone Link feature may make your connected iPhone vulnerable

    WhatsApp will soon let you create stickers within the app

    WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

    Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

    Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

    Fitbit smartwatches now help you manage stress better: Here's how

    Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

    Features

    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video