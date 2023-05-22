Realme Narzo N53, which recently debuted in India, will be available for a special sale on May 22. In the latest announcement, the company said it will hold a special sale later today for the new Narzo N-series phone. The smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It has a 6.74-inch display, 5000mAh battery and 33W superVOOC charging. Also Read - Realme Narzo N53 launched with 50MP camera, 90Hz display: Check price and offers

Realme Narzo N53 price, offer and colour

Realme Narzo N53 is offered in two variants- 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999 and the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999. The phone comes in feather gold and feather black colours. Also Read - Want to try out Android 14? Here’s what you need to do

Under the special sale, interested buyers avail a discount of up to Rs 750 on 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant; and a discount of up to Rs 1000 is available on 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The offer is applicable on HDFC credit and debit cards on Amazon.in and Realme.com. Also Read - From Nothing Phone 1 to Oppo Find N2 Flip: All the phones getting Android 14 beta update

The special sale of Realme Narzo N53 is scheduled for May 22 between 2 PM and 4 PM on Amazon.in and Realme.com.

Realme Narzo N53 specifications

CPU and storage

Realme Narzo N53 is powered by a Unisoc octa-core chip coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Further, it has up to 6GB of dynamic RAM.

Display

Realme Narzo N53 comes with an HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz high refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 480 nits and Panda Glass protection.

Camera

Realme Narzo N53 has a 50MP primary camera at the rear, which offers features such as night mode, panoramic view, expert, timelapse, portrait mode, HDR, AI scene recognition, filter and slow motion. In addition to this, the smartphone has an 8 MP selfie camera with features such as video, portrait mode, beauty mode, HDR, face recognition, filter and bokeh effect control.

Battery

Realme Narzo N53 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging support with a SuperVOOC charger.

Operating system

Realme Narzo N53 runs on Android 13 with Realme UI. The smartphone will get two Android updates and 3 years of security updates.

Connectivity

Realme Narzo N53 offers space for 2 nano SIM card slots, 1 microSD slot, a 3.5mm jack and a USB-C port. The smartphone supports 4G and for wireless connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands. For navigation, Realme Narzo N53 offers support for GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO.

Dimensions

Realme Narzo N53 has a length of 167.3mm, a width of 76.7mm and a thickness of 7.49mm. In addition to this, the smartphone weighs 182g.