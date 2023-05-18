Realme Narzo N53 launched with 50MP camera, 90Hz display: Price and offers

comscore
    Realme Narzo N53 launched with 50MP camera, 90Hz display: Check price and offers

    Can it disrupt the entry-level phone market?

    • Realme Narzo N53 is priced at just Rs. 8,999.
    • It is packing a 90Hz display, 50MP camera, and an octa-core processor.
    • You can buy it in feather gold and feather black colour options.
    Realme Narzo N53 featured image

    Image: Realme

    Realme has just launched the Realme Narzo N53 in the Indian market. It is a feature-packed entry-level option from the company, and comes with a 50MP camera and a high refresh rate display, to name a few. Also Read - WhatsApp hacks: How to use Chat Lock feature on Android, iOS

    The phone starts at Rs. 8,999 and sits between the Realme Narzo 50i Prime and the Narzo N55. Realme claims that the Realme Narzo N53 is the slimmest device from the company so far. Besides the hardware features, the phone also has neat software features like a Mini capsule that uses the front-camera notch to show notifications. Also Read - How to send encrypted DMs on Twitter: A step-by-step guide

    Realme Narzo N53 price and availability

    The Realme Narzo N53 will be available on Amazon and Realme’s official website from 22 May 2023, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM for a special sale. You can get Rs. 750 off on the 4GB + 64GB model, and Rs. 1000 off on the 6GB+128GB variant if you buy it in this special sale. Also Read - Want to try out Android 14? Here’s what you need to do

    If you miss this, you can buy the phones from Amazon or Realme site from 24 May 2023, 12:00 PM. This sale will also give you Rs 500 off on the 4GB, and Rs. 1000 off on the 6GB model on 24 May only. Here’s everything you need to know about the Realme Narzo N53 to make a buying decision.

    Realme Narzo N53 specifications and features

    Starting with the display, the Realme Narzo N53 comes with an HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90hz high refresh rate for smooth scrolling and usage. It has 480 nits peak brightness, so outdoor use should not be an issue. The display uses Panda Glass for protection, which should keep the phone from scratches and bumps.

    It comes with a plastic back with three camera bumps. The main lens is a 50MP shooter, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor, and a third cutout housing the flash. You can get the device in Feather gold and Feather black colours.

    The phone is powered by a Unisoc octa-core chip, paired with up to 6GB RAM. You can buy it in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage combinations. Realme says that the phone can borrow space from the storage to create up to 6GB of virtual RAM. So effectively, the 4GB model can boost itself to a total of 8GB RAM under heavy usage.

    On the software front, the Realme Narzo N53 is running Android 13 with Realme UI. It will get two major Android updates and 3 years of security updates, which is good for this price. Realme UI brings additional features like the Mini Capsule and the Ultra Boom speaker.

    The mini capsule lets you expand the notch on the Narz0 N53 to show widgets and notifications. The company says it will add more features in the coming months. The Ultra Boom speaker lets you temporarily bump up the speaker to 150% volume.

    On the battery and connectivity front, the Realme Narzo N53 has a 5,000 mAh cell, that charges at 33-watt with a SuperVOOC charger. This can charge the phone from zero to fifty percent in just 31 minutes. There’s no 5G, but you get Dual SIM slots and a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 2TB expandable storage. It has WiFi, Bluetooth, and a headphone jack.

    • Published Date: May 18, 2023 1:12 PM IST
