Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launch: Realme launched the Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone in India today. This new smartphone is a part of the company’s Narzo series of smartphones, which also includes devices such as the Realme Narzo the 60X 5G, Realme Narzo N55, and the Realme Narzo 60 5G to name a few. The newly launched Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G competes the likes of the Vivo T2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, and the Poco X5 Pro. Before the phone goes on sale in India, take a look at its detailed price and specifications.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G India price and availability

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G comes at a starting price of Rs 19,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and Rs 21,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. However, as a part of the launch offers, the 128GB variant will be available for Rs 18,999, while the 256GB variant will be available for Rs 19,999.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will be available for early bird sale starting 6PM today and it will be available generally starting 12PM on March 22.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G specifications and features

In terms of design, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G sports dual-touch glass at the back that combines transparent glass with the one with frosted glass finish. This body is combined with polished PVD edges and a ‘horizon at sunset’ design language. This smartphone comes in Glass Green and Glass Gold colour variants.

Coming to specifications, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 100 percent P3 colour gamut, a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 2200Hz, and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM, 8GB of dynamic RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and Realme has promised to provide three years of software updates and two years of OS updates. In addition to this, it has 4357 sq mm 3D VC Cooling system with a seven-layer architecture for a stable gaming experience.

On the camera front, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G comes with a 50MP lens with Sony’s IMX 890 processor, optical image stabalisation, electronic image stabalisation and 2X in-sensor Zoom. It also has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

For connectivity, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 and 5G. Lastly, talking about the battery, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 67W SuperVOOC charge.