Amazon Year-End deals: Amazon India is offering year-end discounts on the purchase of a host of budget smartphones in India. The company said that it is offering discounts on the purchase of OnePlus, Samsung, Realme Narzo, Xiaomi, iQOO, and Honor among other things. In addition to discounts on individual smartphones, Amazon India is also offering no-cost EMI and exchange offers on purchase of the smartphones.

Here are the top deals you need to consider:

It comes with features such as 6.72 inches display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, a 108MP main camera, a 16MP front camera, and 5,000mAh battery. It is available in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Grey colour variants. This smartphone is available for Rs 19,999 on Amazon.

The Redmi Note 12 5G comes with a 6.79-inch 90Hz Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile processor that is coupled with 12GB of RAM. On the camera front, it comes with a 50MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP selfie camera. On the front, it has a 5,000mAh battery. It runs Android 13-based MIUI 14. This smartphone is available for Rs 13,499 on Amazon.

It comes with a full HD+ display. It comes with a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup and a 13MP front facing camera. This smartphone camera also comes with features such as 25W fast charging support and voice focus. It is available for Rs 11,990 on Amazon India.

It comes in stellar green and nebula purple colour variants. It comes with a 6.72-inch 90Hz display with up to 680 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a 50MP primary camera setup. It has a 5,000mAh battery that is coupled with a 33W SUPERVOOC charger. It is available for Rs 14,499 on Amazon.