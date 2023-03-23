Realme announced the launch date for its upcoming phone GT Neo 5 SE on Wednesday, weeks after the teasers emerged. The Realme GT Neo 5 SE will be a new phone in the company’s premium GT series and is now set for launch on April 3. However, the launch would take place in China and there is no word on whether Realme will bring this phone to other markets anytime soon. Also Read - New Realme GT Neo 5 model with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 could be launching soon

In a poster shared on Weibo, Realme announced that the launch event for the Realme GT Neo 5 SE will take place at 2 pm local time on April 3. Realme has already showed off what the GT Neo 5 SE looks like in teasers. The design is very similar to the Poco X5 Pro. The back panel seems to have used a colour-changing pattern, much like recently launched Vivo V-series phones.

Realme has not shared the specifications of the GT Neo 5 SE, but going by the phone’s listing on the AnTuTu website, we have an idea. The Realme GT Neo 5 SE may come with 16GB of LPDDR5/5X RAM and 1TB of internal storage, according to the listing. That seems to be the highest-end variant of the phone, which means there will be more variants. The listing also shows that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor paired with an Adreno 725 GPU. The phone may come with Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, a 120Hz refresh rate on the AMOLED display, and a 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

The AnTuTu benchmarking test also gave an overall score of 1009127 points, which is good and indicates that the phone would be able to handle high graphics and multitasking. Realme will reveal more about the upcoming phone in the coming days through teasers, while the full details and price will be out on the launch day.