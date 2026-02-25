This Realme phone tipped to get dual 200MP cameras this year

Published By: Divya | Published: Feb 25, 2026, 08:07 PM (IST)
Realme seems ready to push the megapixel race even more. After introducing its first 200MP camera with the GT 8 Pro last year, the latest leaks now suggest that the upcoming Realme GT 9 series could take things up a notch. It is tipped to come with dual 200MP cameras on the Pro model. While nothing is official yet, the rumours are strong enough to hint that Realme is preparing a serious imaging upgrade for its next flagship lineup. Also Read: Realme C83 5G India launch on March 7: Set to pack 7000mAh battery and 144Hz display confirmed
According to a recent tip shared by Chinese tipster Smart Pikachu, the current plan for the Realme GT 9 series leans towards a “double 200 million target.” Simply put, the Realme GT 9 Pro may feature two 200MP rear sensors. If this happens, the likely setup could include a 200MP main camera and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. That would be a notable jump from the GT 8 Pro, which already carries a single 200MP periscope camera but pairs it with 50MP sensors for the main and ultra-wide shots. Also Read: Realme P4 Lite launched in India at Rs 9,999 with 6,300mAh battery: Check specs, features
The leak doesn’t stop at the Pro variant. It suggests that the vanilla Realme GT 9 may also get a 200MP camera, although likely a single sensor instead of two. This would still mark a big upgrade over the GT 8, which features a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP main sensor. If Realme equips the GT 9 with a 200MP primary shooter, it would bring flagship-level imaging to a slightly more accessible segment. Also Read: Realme P4 Lite 4G launching confirmed for Feb 20 with massive 6,300mAh battery: Here's all you need to know
Dual 200MP setups could become a trend in the premium Android segment this year. Other flagship phones are also rumoured to experiment with similar high-resolution combinations, especially pairing a 200MP main camera with a 200MP periscope lens. However, it must be noted that megapixels alone don’t define image quality. Sensor size, software tuning, and processing power will ultimately decide whether this turns into a meaningful upgrade or just a numbers game.
The Realme GT 8 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, so the GT 9 Pro could move to a newer-generation Snapdragon flagship chip. As of now, there’s no confirmed launch date, but if Realme follows its usual cycle, the GT 9 series could debut later this year. Until then, it looks like Realme is preparing to make 200MP the new normal.
