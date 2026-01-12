Also Read: After Flipkart, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Announced: Check Discounts, Bank Offers, More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is just around the corner, and ahead of it, the e-commerce giant has announced several deals which will let you save a huge amount on a wide range of products. Whether it is about smartphones, laptops, headphones, home appliances, accessories, and more, you will be able to shop for everything here during the sale starting from January 16th. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Price Cut Ahead Of Galaxy S26 Launch Is A Must To Check; Get Flat Rs 31,509 Off

If you are planning to get a new smartphone, then here are the deals that you must keep an eye out for during the sale. Check out the top smartphone deals during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 that you must check. Also Read: Amazon Redesigns Fire TV Interface To Make Content Discovery Faster: Here's How

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Smartphone Deals

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro as well as the iPhone 17 Pro Max are among the most-awaited smartphone deals during the Great Republic Day Sale 2026 by Amazon. The e-commerce giant has already confirmed that the duo Pro models will witness a huge discount; however, the final deal price is yet to be revealed.

iPhone 15

Similarly, the discounted price of the iPhone 15 will be confirmed later. However, this two-year-old iPhone is expected to get a massive discount, considering that the previous sale season had a good impact on the iPhone 15 price.

OnePlus 15

What Amazon has confirmed is the sale price of the OnePlus 15, which is said to be Rs 68,999, along with bank offers and more. It must be noted that the phone was launched at Rs 72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option.

OnePlus 15R

In December 2025, the OnePlus 15R was launched at Rs 47,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. During the sale, it will be available at a discounted price of Rs 44,999. However, it must be noted that this might be available via bank offers only.

Realme GT 7

Amazon is offering it for Rs 37,999 during the sale, against the launch price of Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option.

Other Smartphone Deals To Consider

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – Rs 1,19,999 against Rs 1,29,999

iQOO 15 – Rs 65,999 against Rs 72,999

OnePlus 13s – Rs 49,999

Vivo X300 5G – Rs 75,999

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini – Rs 53,999