Realme Neo 8 Could Launch In January 2026 With Flagship-Level Specs: All We Know

Realme’s next Neo-series smartphone has started doing the rounds in leaks, and this time, we have a clearer picture of what the Realme Neo 8 could bring to the table. The phone is said to be the successor to the Neo 7 and, going by early information, Realme seems to be focusing heavily on performance and battery life. Also Read: Year Ender 2025: 8 Best Phones Under Rs 1 Lakh In 2025

Realme Neo 8 Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Realme Neo 8 could launch in China in January 2026. This lines up with Realme’s usual release cycle for its Neo lineup. The same leak also claims that the phone may not arrive in India under the Neo branding. Instead, it could be rebranded and launched later as the Realme GT 8 for global markets. If that happens, an India launch could take place a few months after the China debut, similar to what we’ve seen with previous GT-series phones. Also Read: Realme Neo 8 Leak Reveals Launch Timeline And Key Specifications

Realme Neo 8 Specifications (Expected)

One of the main talking points around the Realme Neo 8 is its processor. The phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. If true, this would put the Neo 8 in the flagship performance category. The handset is also expected to come with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage

Reports suggest that the Realme Neo 8 could feature an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Another leak mentions a 6.78-inch flat LTPS display with 1.5K resolution.

As per leaks, the phone is expected to come with a large 8,000mAh battery, backed by 80W fast charging support.

Apart from that, the phone is said to offer a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, an X-axis linear motor for better vibration feedback, and support for newer connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. There is also talk of an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Camera details are still a bit sketchy at this point. What we do know is that the Realme Neo 8 is expected to feature a 50MP primary rear camera. More details about the Realme Neo 8, aka Realme GT 8 (globally), should become clearer as we move closer to the official announcement.