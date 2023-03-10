Realme launched the Realme C55 budget smartphone earlier this week in Indonesia. The device comes with the brand’s first Mini Capsule display, which is nothing but iPhone-like Dynamic Island. Also Read - Realme could soon launch fold or flip phones, hints Madhav Sheth

Currently, Indonesia is the only region where the device is available but that may change soon. Realme India’s official website has created a landing page that’s apparently for the Realme C55. Also Read - Realme C55 with 90Hz Mini Capsule display and Helio G88 SoC unveiled

Realme C55 could launch in India later this month

Realme India’s official website has a new landing page that’s titled “Entertainment Ka Champion”. Scrolling below, there are all the Realme C series phones available. Also, the page says ‘Coming Soon’, all of it hints that the Realme C55 could soon launch in India. Also Read - Functionalities of fold phones are quite less: Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth

Although there are no details about the device on the official website, we do know all of its specs since it’s already official in a different market.

The Realme C55 comes with an attractive design featuring a huge camera module on the back, while having a Mini Capsule display on the front. Starting with the screen, it sports a 6.72-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

It has a punch-hole panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has 680 nits of peak brightness.

Coming to the optics, it has a dual camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Accompanying the rear cameras is an LED flash unit. Upfront, there’s an 8MP front lens for clicking selfie shots.

At the helm, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with a Mali G52 GPU. It has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

As for the battery, it packs a 5,000mAh cell with 33W SuperVOOC charging. There’s a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging and a 3.5mm jack for audio.

The device boots on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. It is a dual-SIM phone with 4G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, and support for Bluetooth 5.2.

Upon launch in India, we expect the device to be priced under Rs 15,000. In the global market, it has three colors – Sunshower, Rainy Night, and Rainforest