Realme 16 5G teased with ‘Selfie Mirror’ feature ahead of India launch: What to expect

Realme is getting ready to bring the Realme 16 5G to India as part of its number series lineup. The company has started teasing the device online, confirming that it will arrive soon, although an exact launch date is still not announced. The phone has also appeared on Realme’s website and Flipkart microsite, pointing to an upcoming release. Also Read: Realme P4 Lite 5G launched in India with 7,000mAh battery

One of the key highlights this time is a new feature that Realme is calling a “selfie mirror”. Also Read: Realme 16T 5G gets BIS certification ahead of India launch: What to expect?

‘Selfie Mirror’ feature explained

As per official teasers, the Realme 16 5G will come with a small mirror placed next to the rear cameras. The mirror placed next to the rear cameras is meant to help users take selfies using the main camera instead of the front one. Also Read: Realme P4 Lite 5G launch in India set for March 19: Check specs, features, design, battery, more

Users can use the rear camera for selfies and check framing through the mirror. Realme is positioning this as a way to capture sharper and more detailed selfies.

The company is also calling it India’s first “selfie mirror phone”, based on its promotional material.

Realme 16 5G design

In terms of design, the Realme 16 5G looks different from the Pro models in the same series. Instead of a square camera module, the phone features a horizontal camera strip on the back. The mirror is placed within this camera bar alongside the sensors.

The design takes cues from Pixel phones and some recent iPhones. Realme is also focusing on a slim and lightweight build, which should make it easier to hold and use.

Realme 16 5G specifications (expected)

Realme has not shared full details yet. However, based on its earlier launch in Vietnam and reports, the India variant is expected to come with similar hardware.

The phone will feature a 6.57-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,200 nits of peak brightness. It is also expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

On the camera side, the Realme 16 5G is likely to include a 50MP main sensor along with a 2MP monochrome camera. A 50MP front camera is also expected.

Realme 16 5G battery and other details

The Realme 16 5G is confirmed to come with a 7,000mAh battery and support 60W fast charging. If this remains unchanged for the India version, it would be among the bigger batteries in this segment.

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Other features like dust and water resistance ratings and a vapour chamber cooling system are also expected, but these have not been officially confirmed yet.