Realme has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme 12 Pro series 5G, in India today (January 29). The Chinese smartphone maker has launched two models under the series, the Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G and the Realme 12 Pro 5G, both of which offer premium features and performance at competitive prices. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched smartphones.

Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro Plus India price and availability

The newly launched Realme 12 Pro+ 5G, inspired by the elegance of luxury watches, is available in three distinct colours: Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige, and Explorer Red. It offers three RAM and storage combinations: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. The pricing for these variants are Rs 29,999, Rs 31,999, and Rs 33,999 respectively.

The Realme Pro, featuring a vegan leather back and a design reminiscent of luxury watches, comes in two colours: Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige. It is available in two RAM and storage options: 8GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

The Realme 12 Pro, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, is priced at Rs 25,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is available for Rs 26,999.

ICICI Bank cardholders can avail a benefit of up to Rs 2000. The first sale is also set for February 6 at 12PM, available on Flipkart, Realme’s official website, and retail stores. An early access sale for these smartphones will be held on Flipkart from 6PM to 10PM on January 29.

Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro Plus specifications

Realme 12 Pro Plus

Realme 12 Pro Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset coupled to up to 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

It features a 6.7-inch OLED curved vision display with 2412×1080 (FHD+) pixels resolution. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 950nits. On the camera front, the smartphone gets a triple camera set up at the back with a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, 50MP Sony IMX 890 main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It also has a 32MP selfie camera.

The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Realme 12 Pro

The Realme 12 Pro Plus is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, complemented by up to 8 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It operates on Realme UI 5.0, which is based on Android 14.

The device boasts a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2412×1080 (FHD+) pixels. It offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and can reach a peak brightness of 950nits.

In terms of photography, it features a triple camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 32MP telephoto lens, a 50MP Sony IMX 882 primary lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Additionally, it has a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

To ensure long-lasting usage, the smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging. The smartphone also has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.