Poco has finally confirmed the India launch date of its next smartphone series dubbed the Poco X6 series. The Poco X6 series will most likely have at least two devices – Poco X6 5G and Poco X6 Pro 5G. The former will be a budget phone, whereas, the latter is expected to be a mid-range device. Let’s take a look at the details.

Poco X6 Series India launch date

Poco X6 series is scheduled to launch on January 11 in India. The series is expected to go on sale a few days after its release on Flipkart. The promotional poster shared by Poco on Flipkart has confirmed the design of the Poco X6 Pro.

READ MORE Poco X6 Pro India launch confirmed: Details here

The design reveals that the X6 Pro is nothing but a rebranded Redmi K70E, which launched last year in China. Poco has already confirmed that the Pro model will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 chipset. The non-Pro model will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset. Let’s take a look at the full specifications

Poco X6, Poco X6 Pro specifications (Expected)

Starting with the display, the Poco X6 is rumored to be a rebranded Redmi Note 13 Pro, which is already available in China. The X6 Pro, on the other hand, will likely be a rebranded Redmi K70E. That said, expect both phones to feature a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a 1.5k resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The X6 is expected to feature a triple rear camera system with a 200MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The X6 Pro is expected to have a 64MP triple-rear camera system. Upfront, both will likely have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Poco India has already confirmed that the X6 will be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. The X6 Pro will be powered by a Dimensity 8300 ultra chipset. Expect a base 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As for the battery, the X6 may pack a 5,100mAh cell with 67W fast charging. The Poco X6 Pro will likely house a 5,500mAh cell with 67W fast charging support.

The duo will likely boot on Android 13 OS out of the box and have MIUI 14 on top. Xiaomi is expected to push the Android 14 update later on these devices. Both are expected come with features like IR blaster, which is now a Xiaomi standard feature, and a dedicated fingerprint scanner for security.