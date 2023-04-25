comscore
    News

    Poco F5 to launch in India with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset

    Mobiles

    Poco F5 will be the first phone in India to come with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset.

    Highlights

    • Poco's India Head confirms the release of Poco F5 in India.
    • Poco F5 will be powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC.
    • Poco F5 is expected to come with a high refresh rate display.
    POCO F4 5G camera

    Poco was rumored to launch the Poco F5 smartphone in India for a long time. However, there were no major details about the phone. Now, Poco’s India head has revealed that the device is launching soon in India with a new Snapdragon processor. Also Read - Poco F5 India launch seems imminent, configurations emerge

    The Poco F5 will succeed the Poco F4 and bring a slew of features. Let’s take a look at its details. Also Read - Poco F5 5G tipped to launch on April 6 in India

    Poco F5 India launch, chipset revealed

    Poco’s India Head Himanshu Tandon on Twitter confirmed that the Poco F5 is launching soon in India. It is said to be the ‘indisputable king of the segment,’ hinting at its price range. Also Read - Poco X5 India launch confirmed by India head, Poco F5 to launch later this year

    Unfortunately, the exact launch date and the price of the phone are yet to be revealed. But we expect the device to go official in early May.

    Poco F5 specifications (expected)

    The Poco F4 is rumored to come with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display featuring a resolution of FHD+. It is said to have a 120Hz refresh rate and a higher touch sampling rate. The screen may also come with some type of protection. The predecessor Poco F4 has Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

    The device is said to sport a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary lens. It is expected to have a 16MP single camera on the front for clicking selfies.

    Poco may offer a bigger 5,000mAh battery, a big upgrade over the 4,500mAh cell inside the predecessor. The 67W fast charging may retain.

    Other than this, expect the device to boot on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box with MIUI 14 on top. It may not come with a 3.5mm audio jack like its predecessor but will have a Type-C port for charging as well as for music listening.

    • Published Date: April 25, 2023 5:38 PM IST
    • Updated Date: April 25, 2023 5:41 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Reliance Jio to launch Jio AirFiber service in India soon

    Microsoft may separate Teams from its Office products

    Looking for best smartphones under Rs 15,000? Check this list

    Looking for best smartphones under Rs 15,000? Check this list

    Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 in July

    Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

    Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

    Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

    Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

    Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video
    Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India

    Tech Updates/Launch

    Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India
    Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video