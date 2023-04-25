Poco was rumored to launch the Poco F5 smartphone in India for a long time. However, there were no major details about the phone. Now, Poco’s India head has revealed that the device is launching soon in India with a new Snapdragon processor. Also Read - Poco F5 India launch seems imminent, configurations emerge

The Poco F5 will succeed the Poco F4 and bring a slew of features. Let's take a look at its details.

Poco F5 India launch, chipset revealed

Poco's India Head Himanshu Tandon on Twitter confirmed that the Poco F5 is launching soon in India. It is said to be the 'indisputable king of the segment,' hinting at its price range.

The most powerful POCO Smartphone ever! Brace yourselves for the all new #POCOF5 , the indisputable king of the segment. #ComingSoon https://t.co/M7EotrrAau — Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO) April 25, 2023

Unfortunately, the exact launch date and the price of the phone are yet to be revealed. But we expect the device to go official in early May.

Poco F5 specifications (expected)

The Poco F4 is rumored to come with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display featuring a resolution of FHD+. It is said to have a 120Hz refresh rate and a higher touch sampling rate. The screen may also come with some type of protection. The predecessor Poco F4 has Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The device is said to sport a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary lens. It is expected to have a 16MP single camera on the front for clicking selfies.

Poco may offer a bigger 5,000mAh battery, a big upgrade over the 4,500mAh cell inside the predecessor. The 67W fast charging may retain.

Other than this, expect the device to boot on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box with MIUI 14 on top. It may not come with a 3.5mm audio jack like its predecessor but will have a Type-C port for charging as well as for music listening.