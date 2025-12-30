OPPO Find X9s May Launch As Compact Powerhouse In Find X9 Lineup: All We Know

OPPO has already taken the wraps off the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro in China, and the phones have also made their way to global markets, including India. With the core lineup now official, attention is slowly shifting to what could be next. Going by recent leaks, OPPO may soon expand the Find X9 family with a new model called the Find X9s. Also Read: OPPO Find N6 Foldable Specs Leak Ahead Of Possible Early 2026 Launch

OPPO has not confirmed these phones so far, but fresh information shared by tipster Digital Chat Station offers a clearer picture of what the Find X9s could bring to the table.

OPPO Find X9s Specifications (Expected)

As per the leak, the OPPO Find X9s is expected to feature a 6.3-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The display is said to use LTPS technology and may feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the screen. If this turns out to be accurate, the Find X9s would sit in the compact flagship category, similar to what OPPO did earlier with the Find X8s.

The phone is also expected to offer strong water and dust resistance, possibly with an IP68 or IP69 rating, which is now common across premium smartphones.

The Find X9s is tipped to pack a battery larger than 7,000mAh, which would be unusually large for a phone with a 6.3-inch display. Both wired and wireless charging are expected to be supported. On the software side, the phone is likely to ship with Android 16, running ColorOS 16 out of the box.

OPPO Find X9s Camera Upgrades

The biggest talking point around the Find X9s is its camera hardware. The leak suggests the phone could feature two 200MP rear cameras, both using Samsung’s HP5 sensor. This setup is said to include a primary camera and a 3x periscope telephoto lens. It is expected to include an ultra-wide lens as well, although there is no clarity yet on the sensor being used.

If these details hold up, it would be a clear shift from the Find X8s, which used a triple 50MP camera setup.

Where It Fits In The Find X9 Series

OPPO is expected to introduce the Find X9 Ultra around March 2026. Based on past launch patterns, the Find X9s and Find X9s+ could arrive at the same time. While the Plus model is rumoured to be closer to a refreshed Find X8s+, the Find X9s appears to be positioned as a smaller but fully loaded flagship option.

For now, all details remain based on leaks and should be taken with caution until OPPO makes an official announcement.