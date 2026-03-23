Oppo Find X9 Ultra global launch confirmed for April: What to expect

Oppo is now all set to bring its flagship phone to select global markets. Pete Lau, the Chief Product Officer of Oppo, has announced that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is going global next month. It will join the flagship series with the existing Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro. He also mentioned that it will be the first Ultra phone to launch globally apart from China.

Along with the launch timeline, the post also revealed a teaser image of the Find X9 Ultra. Here is what we can expect from it. Also Read: OPPO K14 5G sale starts today in India: Price, offers, specs and features

Oppo Find X9 Ultra: Everything to expect

The teaser image suggests that the Find X9 Ultra may have a pressure-sensitive orange button on the side, which is claimed to be a “Quick Button” for camera controls. It sounds more like the iPhone 16-onwards’ Camera Control button. Just like that, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra’s Quick Button is expected to allow you to launch the camera app quickly with a double tap, may act as a shutter button or even let you zoom simply by sliding on it. Also Read: Oppo A6s 5G launched in India with 6,500mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and fast charging

Apart from this, the X9 Ultra is tipped to get a camera setup featuring a quad-camera system headlined by a 200MP primary sensor. There are also talks about a second high-resolution sensor for zoom, along with ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. One of the key highlights could be the periscope zoom camera, which may offer improved long-range shots and better clarity. Some reports also mention the inclusion of a multi-spectral sensor, which could help with colour accuracy. Also Read: OPPO Find N6 launches with “Zero-feel” crease, 200MP Hasselblad cameras: Price, specs

Beyond the camera, the Find X9 Ultra may pack a 6.8-inch class LTPO OLED display and it is likely to be powered by a flagship Snapdragon chipset, although Oppo hasn’t confirmed the exact processor yet. Some leaks suggest a large battery, possibly crossing the 7,000mAh mark.

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That said, most of the key details are still based on leaks. So if you’re planning to upgrade, it might be worth waiting for the official launch to see how it compares in real-world usage