OPPO Find X10 series could bring dual 200MP cameras across models: What we know

Leaks around OPPO’s next flagship lineup have started doing the rounds, even as the company is yet to fully roll out the Find X9 series globally. Early information suggests that the upcoming OPPO Find X10 series could focus heavily on camera upgrades, with reports pointing to a dual 200MP setup across the lineup. Also Read: Oppo K14x launch date in India confirmed for February 10: Design, specs, cameras, price - all you can expect

Dual 200MP camera setup tipped

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, who shared details on Weibo, OPPO is testing a dual 200MP rear camera configuration for the Find X10 series. The setup is said to include a 200MP primary camera along with a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. Both sensors are reportedly 1/1.3-inch in size. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in February 2026 you should watch

If this configuration makes it to the final product, it would be a noticeable shift for OPPO. While the Find X9 Pro already includes a 200MP telephoto camera, the Find X10 series could be the first to pair two high-resolution 200MP sensors on the back.

Which models could get it

The leak suggests that OPPO is testing this camera hardware across multiple models in the Find X10 range. This may include the standard Find X10 and the Find X10 Pro. There are also claims that OPPO could introduce a Pro Max variant for the first time, expanding the lineup beyond the usual two models. An Ultra version is said to arrive later, following OPPO’s pattern of staggered launches.

Interestingly, similar camera hardware is expected to appear earlier on the Find X9s Pro, which is tipped to launch in China in the first half of the year. This would mean OPPO is looking to use high-resolution camera hardware more widely across its flagship phones.

Performance and chipset details

The Find X10 series is tipped to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9600 chipset. The processor is said to be built on a 2nm process and focus on better efficiency and stable performance. If this turns out to be accurate, the Find X10 phones could be among the first to use this chip.

How it compares to the Find X9 Pro

The Find X9 Pro, launched in India in November 2025, features a triple rear camera setup with one 200MP telephoto camera. If the Find X10 series does move to a dual 200MP camera setup, it would be a clear change from the current arrangement, even if most of the other specifications stay the same.