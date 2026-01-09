OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Launched With 9,000mAh Batteries, Snapdragon Chips: Price, Specs

Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: Jan 09, 2026, 02:12 PM (IST)
OnePlus has debuted the Turbo series smartphones in China. The company has introduced the OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V with 9,000mAh battery packs. Both devices run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips and come with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. Here’s everything you need to know about the newly launched OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V, including their prices, features, and availability. Also Read: 7 Best Tablets Under Rs 25000 That Can Be Buy In 2026 For Streaming And Work
The OnePlus Turbo 6 has been priced at CNY 2,099 (approx. Rs 27,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, CNY 2,399 (approx. Rs 31,000) for 12GB + 512GB model, CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs 33,600) for 16GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 2,899 (approx. Rs 37,400) for 16GB + 512GB option. The phone comes in three colourways – Light Chaser Silver, Wilderness Green, and Lone Wolf Black. Also Read: OnePlus 15T Launch Date Leaked For China: What About OnePlus 15s?
OnePlus Turbo 6V is priced at CNY 1,699 (approx. Rs 21,900) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, CNY 1,899 (approx. Rs 24,500) for 12GB + 256GB model, and CNY 2,199 (approx. Rs 28,400) for 12GB + 512GB variant. The device is offered in Fearless Blue, Nova White, and Lone Wolf Black shades.
The Turbo 6 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels), up to 165Hz refresh rate, and up to 1800 nits peak brightness. Internally, the phone runs on Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset paired with Adreno 825 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.
OnePlus Turbo 6 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor with OIS alongside a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, the device features a 16MP selfie camera.
The Turbo 6 is backed by a 9,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It runs Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box.
The OnePlus Turbo 6V features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1,272 x 2,772 pixels resolution, up to 144HZ refresh rate, and up to 1800 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, paired with Adreno 810 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
For optics, the Turbo 6V features a dual rear camera setup with an OIS-enabled 50MP main sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens. The front of the device sports a 16MP camera for selfies.
Under the hood, the OnePlus Turbo 6V packs a 9,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging technology. It carries the same IP ratings and software support as the OnePlus Turbo 6.
