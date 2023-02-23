comscore OnePlus Nord 3 with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC expected to launch soon
OnePlus Nord 3 specifications, launch timeline leaked online: All details

OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to come with an alert slider and a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

  • OnePlus Nord is expected to feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
  • OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to come with an alert slider.
  • OnePlus Nord 3 is likely to come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup.
OnePlus Nord 3, the successor of OnePlus Nord 2/Nord 2T, is likely to launch in India soon. A report by MySmartPrice in collaboration with OnLeaks, has revealed the launch timeline and key specifications of the smartphone. As per the leaks, the highlights of the smartphone will include an FHD+ display, a downgrade from a 1.5K display and the return of an alert slider on the right edge. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Buds 2 expected to launch soon in India: All we know so far

In addition to this, the design of the smartphone has also surfaced online. Also Read - OnePlus 11R pre-orders to start February 21 on Amazon: Price, offers, specs

OnePlus Nord 3 expected specifications

As per the report, OnePlus Nord is expected to feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Notably, it might not offer expandable storage. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone is expected to come with an alert slider. Also Read - OnePlus 11 5G will go on sale today at 12 PM: Check price, offers, and specs

In terms of the camera department, the smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup. It might include a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, it is likely to come with a 16MP front-facing camera.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 is likely to house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W Super VOOC fast charging. As per the leaked images, the smartphone might be available in green and grey colour options

For the unversed, OnePlus Nord 2 debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999. In terms of colours, the smartphone was launched in Gray Sierra, Blue Haze and Green Wood colour variants. It was 189gm in weight.

OnePlus Nord 3 expected launch timeline

As per the report, the smartphone is likely to launch in India in mid-June and July. For the unversed, the first generation of OnePlus Nord was launched in India back in July 2020.

  • Published Date: February 23, 2023 9:03 PM IST
