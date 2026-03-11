OnePlus 16 may get Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro and 200MP periscope camera

Early details about the next OnePlus flagship have started appearing months before its expected launch. The leaks suggest the upcoming OnePlus 16 could bring some changes in areas like performance and camera hardware. OnePlus has not confirmed anything yet, but tipster reports have already shared a few possible specifications of the phone. Also Read: 7 best phones under Rs 35,000 that are hard to ignore

Processor and memory details

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 16 may run on Qualcomm’s next flagship chipset, believed to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. The chip reportedly carries the model number SM8975 and could be built on a 2nm process. Also Read: OnePlus 15T leak reveals battery, display and camera details ahead of launch

The leak also mentions support for LPDDR6 RAM. If that turns out to be accurate, the phone would shift from LPDDR5X memory used in current flagship devices to the newer LPDDR6 standard. Reports say LPDDR6 could offer higher bandwidth, which may help with demanding tasks like gaming and on-device AI processing.

OnePlus has often been among the first brands to adopt Qualcomm’s newest chips. The current OnePlus 15, for instance, launched with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. If the new leak is accurate, the OnePlus 16 could follow the same approach when Qualcomm introduces its next platform.

Camera upgrades tipped

The camera setup may also see changes this time. Leaks suggest the phone could feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. Some reports claim the sensor could be based on Samsung’s HP5 sensor, though this has not been confirmed.

Alongside the periscope camera, the device may include two 50MP cameras for the main and ultra-wide sensors. If the leak is accurate, the phone’s 200MP periscope camera would be a noticeable change from the 50MP telephoto camera used on the OnePlus 15.

Display and other possible features

Some earlier reports have suggested that the OnePlus 16 may feature an OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate above 200Hz. It is not clear yet whether these figures represent the final hardware or early prototype specifications.

Other rumours mention an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and the phone shipping with OxygenOS based on Android 17.

OnePlus 16 launch timeline (expected)

Early reports suggest the OnePlus 16 could launch in China around October 2026, followed by a global announcement in November. Before that, the company is expected to launch the OnePlus 15T in China later this month.