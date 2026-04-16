OnePlus Pad 4 India launch set for April 30: Specs and design revealed

OnePlus Pad 4 India launch update: OnePlus has finally confirmed the India launch date for its next tablet – the OnePlus Pad 4. The device is set to launch on April 30 at 12 PM IST. The company has already put up dedicated pages on Amazon, Flipkart, and its own website, which also confirms that the tablet will be available online right after launch. Also Read: Best gaming phones under Rs 50,000: Top picks for high FPS performance and smooth gameplay

OnePlus Pad 4 design

In terms of design, the Pad 4 doesn’t look drastically different from the previous model. It continues with a metal unibody build and a clean back panel. You still get a pill-shaped camera module on the rear, placed at the top corner with a single sensor and LED flash. One small change, though, the pogo pin connector has been shifted, which could matter if you plan to use accessories. The tablet will be available in Dune Glow and Sage Mist colour options. Also Read: OnePlus ‘Ultra’ gaming phone with 165Hz display, 8500mAh battery expected SOON

OnePlus Pad 4 display and performance

The OnePlus Pad 4 is expected to feature a 13.2-inch 3.4K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, which should make scrolling and content consumption feel smooth. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is positioned as a step up from the previous generation. OnePlus claims noticeable gains in CPU and GPU performance, although real-world usage will tell the full story.

You can expect up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, which should be more than enough for multitasking, gaming, and everyday work. Battery is another area where the upgrade is quite clear. The Pad 4 packs a 13,380mAh battery, which is slightly larger than before, and continues to support 80W fast charging. OnePlus is also highlighting battery usage numbers, up to 20 hours of video playback and several days of standby time. On the audio side, the tablet comes with an eight-speaker setup, which could make a difference for media consumption.

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The tablet will also support the OnePlus Stylo Pro. But if you were expecting a major redesign, this isn’t that. But if you’re looking for a bigger battery, newer chipset, and a solid display, the Pad 4 seems to build on what already worked. We’ll know more once pricing and real-world performance details are out.