OnePlus 15R, 15R Ace Edition Launching In India Today: Expected Price And Specs

OnePlus is all set to unveil the OnePlus 15R in India, expanding its flagship lineup in the country. The company is also said to launch the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition alongside the standard model. OnePlus will be celebrating the brand’s 12th anniversary with the launch of new devices in Bengaluru. Both devices will be available through the company website and e-commerce platform Amazon in India. Like the premium OnePlus 15, the OnePlus 15R will be equipped with a 165Hz refresh rate display and a 7,000mAh+ battery. Also Read: OnePlus Turbo May Launch With A MASSIVE 9,000mAh Battery In January 2026

Ahead of the launch today, here is everything you need to know about the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15R Ace Edition. Also Read: OnePlus 15s Listed On BIS Website After OnePlus 15R Launch; When Can We Expect?

OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition India Launch

The OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15R Ace Edition are scheduled to launch in India alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2 at 7 p.m. today. The devices will be unveiled at OnePlus’ keynote in Bengaluru. Also Read: OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: ALL The Key Upgrades That Justifies Price Hike

The OnePlus 15R launch event will be streamed live on the company’s YouTube channel. You can also watch event live by clicking the embedded video below.

OnePlus 15R Price in India, Availability

OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15R Ace Edition’s pricing details were recently leaked online. The standard model will be available in two configurations – 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.

The base model with 256GB storage could be priced between Rs 47,000 and Rs 49,000 in India. Meanwhile, the top-end 512GB model could cost Rs 52,000. OnePlus is expected to offer bank discounts up to Rs 3,000 with select credit and debit cards.

The OnePlus 15R is confirmed to come in three colour options – Charcoal Black, Mint Green, and Electric Violet. Both the OnePlus 15R and the Ace Edition will be available to buy through Amazon and OnePlus’ website in India.

OnePlus 15R Specifications

The OnePlus 15R is confirmed to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The phone will also be equipped with the new G2 Wi-Fi chip and Touch Response chip. The device will pack a 7,400mAh battery and run on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

The phone will feature a 165Hz refresh rate display and come with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

For photography, the OnePlus 15R will feature a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. It will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. The front will house a 32MP selfie camera.