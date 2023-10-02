comscore
02 Oct, 2023 | Monday

OnePlus has teased the arrival of a new special edition smartphone. It could be the OnePlus 11R Red Vegan Leather Edition.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Oct 02, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

OnePlus Ace 2 Red Vegan Leather Edition
Story Highlights

  • OnePlus has confirmed the launch of a new special edition phone.
  • It is expected to be the OnePlus 11R Red Vegan Leather Edition device.
  • This special edition device will likely arrive with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

OnePlus 11R Red Vegan Leather Edition: While OnePlus fans set their eyes on the brand’s first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, the company appears to have different plans for this season. Although not foldable, the company has announced the launch of another new device in India. This will likely be a special edition model of the existing OnePlus 11R.

OnePlus 11R Red Vegan Leather Edition India launch

OnePlus via Amazon has shared an Amazon special device. The smartphone’s promotional poster is colored red and has ‘R3.18.512’ written on it. This is believed to the the Red Vegan Leather Edition of the OnePlus 11R.

OnePlus 11 Red Vegan Leather

The special edition phone was recently launched in China as ‘OnePlus Ace Red Vegan Leather Editon ‘ and now it appears to be propelled in India. The text ’18’ and 512′ hint that the device will have 18GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. Unfortunately, the launch date of the phone is yet to be revealed, however, it will likely be available later this month.

As the name suggests, the device will have a vegan leather back with a stitching pattern on the sides. Apart from the looks and color, there will be no internal change. The specs of the phone will be the same as the regular version.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

