After launching the OnePlus 11 last month, the tech giant has now unveiled a special edition dubbed Jupiter Rock Edition. The OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition features a cream-colored textured back that OnePlus says is developed with a ‘3D microcrystalline rock’ material. Also Read - OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition set to launch on March 29

The special edition smartphone also comes with a special box packing. The box contains a uniquely designed SIM ejector tool, cream-colored stickers, a case, a charging brick with Type-C cable, a warranty card, and lastly a transparent case. Also Read - Oppo and OnePlus aren't exiting the European markets

OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition price and availability

The OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition is priced at CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs 58,500). As you’d guess by the pricing, the special edition phone isn’t available in India and you cannot buy it here. Also Read - OnePlus Pad to be available for pre-order starting April 10: Specs, price, offers

It will be available only in China starting April 3 across all authorized OnePlus stores in the country.

OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition specifications and features

The special edition phone has all the specs same as the regular model. The device features a 6.7-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a Quad-HD+ resolution.

It is a bright panel at 1300 nits and refreshes at 120Hz. The screen has Dolby Vision support and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

As for cameras, it boasts a triple camera system that’s totally specced-out. There’s a 50MP main lens, a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP lens for clicking ultra-wide shots. It has a 16MP camera for clicking selfies. The rear camera is capable of 8K video recording.

That’s possible due to its chipset. It is powered by the monster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 80W wireless fast charging. It boots on Android 13 out of the box and is promised to get long software support.