OnePlus has officially announced the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition in India. The Limited Edition smartphone is exclusive to India and is made up of a different material than the regular OnePlus 11 5G. Also Read - OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to arrive in a new colorway

With the new shade, buyers will get varied options when purchasing the OnePlus 11 5G. The device will now be available in Eternal Green, Titan Black, and Marble Odyssey Edition. Do note that since the Marble Odyssey is a special edition phone, it may be sold for a limited time. Also Read - OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Special Edition confirmed to launch soon

So if you want to purchase the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition, head to the official website next week. Let’s take a look at its sale details. Also Read - OnePlus Fold full specs surfaced ahead of launch

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition first sale, price, and availability

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition will go on sale on June 6 at 12 PM in India. The pricing of the device is yet to be revealed but it is expected to be priced similarly to the regular model.

The device will be available for purchase on the company’s official website, Amazon.in, at OnePlus Brand stores, and at other authorized retailers.

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition design and specs

The Marble Odyssey Edition of the OnePlus 11 5G is made up of 3D microcrystalline rock. This material is expected to offer a good grip over the phone even without a case. Also, it may not catch fingerprints easily.

With the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, we have created an extraordinary smartphone that not only showcases the exceptional artistry and innovation OnePlus is known for, but also a masterpiece that is unique to each and every user.

https://t.co/bs66ylrbKG — Kinder Liu (@KinderLiu) May 29, 2023

Coming to the specifications, the Limited Edition phone has the same specs as the regular OnePlus 11 5G. It comes with a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and 1300 nits of peak brightness.

The punch-hole screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Upfront, the punch-hole holds a 16MP camera for clicking selfies. The device has a triple camera system on the back.

The setup is led by a 50MP main lens, a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. The main camera on the phone can shoot 8K videos at 24fps. The device also has HasselBlade for better colors in the images.

Under the hood, the Marble Odyssey Edition is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 13 OS out of the box and has OxygenOS 13 on top.