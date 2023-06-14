Here's when Nothing Phone 1 will get Nothing OS 2

Nothing, earlier this week, announced that it will launch the Nothing Phone 2 on July 11. The upcoming Nothing Phone 2 will run the Nothing OS 2.0, which is the company’s new skin on top of Android 13. The upcoming software update is expected to bring major changes to user interface of Nothing’s smartphone. “OS 2.0 will bring in more elements of our Nothing visual identity and focus on intentional smartphone consumption,” Nothing wrote in a tweet last week. If you are wondering when your year-old Nothing Phone 1 will get the Nothing OS 2.0 update, Carl Pei has an answer for you. Also Read - Nothing Phone 2 official launch date revealed: Check details

The Nothing founder in a tweet has revealed that the Nothing OS 2.0 will arrive on the Nothing Phone 1 by the end of August 2023. "Nothing OS 2.0 will be coming to Phone (1) users by the end of August," he wrote in a post.

Software support is very important to us. Nothing OS 2.0 will be coming to Phone (1) users by the end of August. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 13, 2023

This is around a month after the OS arrives on the Nothing Phone 2.

While Nothing has official shared a lot of details about its upcoming Nothing OS 2.0, a new report suggests that the company is building everything from scratch.

When Nothing introduced the Nothing OS, it roughly had a team of five people working with a bunch of outside contactors. While launching the Nothing OS 1.5, the company scaled up its operations to having nearly 100 people working on developing new features. Now, it is relying on its gigantic team to design and develop the upcoming Nothing OS 2.0, which an executive from the company says will focus on ‘functional aesthetics’.

“Everything you want from your phone and your OS should be easier to access so that you don’t have to scroll that much or dig deep,” Nothing’s Software Creative Director, Mladen M Hoyss, told XDA Developers.

From what the reports suggest, Nothing is focusing on introducing a more fluid design that focus more on ease of usability. How exactly it will materialise in the Nothing OS 2 remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the company has confirmed a bunch of details about its upcoming smartphone, that is, the Nothing Phone 2. Nothing has already confirmed that the phone will get a 6.7-inch display and that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system-on-chip, and be backed by a 4,700mAh battery. The company has also confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2 will get three years of Android updates and four years of security updates. Nothing has also confirmed that it will be manufacturing the Nothing Phone 2 in India.