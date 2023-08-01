In a unique collaboration between London-based tech company Nothing and GRAMMY-nominated electronic music group Swedish House Mafia, fans will be able to use sounds from the group’s upcoming album for personalized smartphone ringtones. The collaboration will allow users to mix and match Swedish House Mafia sounds using Nothing’s Glyph Composer.

READ MORE Nothing Phone 2 now available offline at Vijay Sales

Starting on August 1, both Nothing Phone (1) and (2) users will have access to the Swedish House Mafia Sound Pack and custom ringtone. With the Glyph Composer, users can create their own Glyph Ringtone, which combines sounds and lights on the back of the phone. The Swedish House Mafia Glyph Sound Pack will enable users to record and produce their own Glyph Ringtone or use one of the preset ringtones.

Notably, the members of the Swedish House Mafia have been investors in Nothing since its inception in 2020 and are excited about the company’s potential. The group recently released their latest single, ‘See The Light,’ which was featured as the first track on the EA Sports’ Formula 1 Soundtrack Album and debuted at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

The collaboration between Nothing and Swedish House Mafia is a significant development in the music and tech industries, bringing together two creative forces to offer fans a unique and personalised experience.

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2 was released in India last month, featuring an enhanced design, top-of-the-line internals, and an upgrade to the Glyph interface. The smartphone is available in Grey and White colours, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, or 12GB RAM and 512GB storage options.

Some of the features of the new smartphone include ultra-thin bezels measuring 0.35mm, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 4700mAh battery, and 50MP rear and 32MP front cameras.

The Nothing Phone 2’s prices vary according to storage and RAM options, with the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 44,999, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant priced at Rs 49,999, and the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant priced at Rs 54,999.

The Nothing Phone 2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and Adreno 730 GPU. The device runs on Nothing OS 2.0, which is based on Android 13 and offers three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates released every two months.

This smartphone has a 6.7-inch flexible OLED display with LTPO and 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution at 394 ppi. It also features a centre-punch-hole display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, symmetrical bezels, and an HDR peak pixel brightness of 1600 nits.