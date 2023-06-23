comscore
    News

    Nokia C12 Pro confirmed to arrive in new Purple color

    Mobiles

    Nokia will soon update the color palette of the Nokia C12 Pro in India. With a new color, the device will be available in total of four shades.

    Highlights

    • Nokia will soon launch a new color option for the Nokia C12 Pro.
    • Nokia C12 Pro will be available in Purple color.
    • Nokia C12 Pro sports an HD+ display and a Unisoc SoC.
    Nokia C12 Pro

    Nokia launched the Nokia C12 Pro earlier this year in India. The device arrived in three color options namely, Dark Cyan, Light Mint, and Charcoal. Now, the company is slated to bring a new shade soon. Nokia will offer a Purple color option for buyers. Also Read - Nokia C32 with dual cameras and IP52 rating launched in India

    There’s no exact release date for this color variant and nor do we have its official image. However, since the promotional campaign has begun, expect the new shade to be released in a few weeks. Also Read - Nokia C32 to launch on May 23 in India: All you need to know

    The Nokia C12 Pro is a budget smartphone under Rs 8,000 price segment. It comes with a modest design and has a water-drop notch display. Let’s take a look at its specs. Also Read - New Twitter CEO, WhatsApp scams, AI everywhere and more: This week in tech

    Nokia C12 Pro specifications

    The Nokia C12 Pro features a polycarbonate back with a nano texture design. It has an inner metal chassis and boasts an IP52 rating. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch display with an HD+ resolution. It is an IPS panel without high refresh rate support. Nokia claims the screen to be toughened glass.

    It has a single camera system on the rear as well as on the front. There’s an 8MP main lens with autofocus on the rear. It is assisted by an LED flash. It supports HDR and is capable of shooting HD videos. There’s a 5MP camera on the front for selfies.

    Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage.

    The device houses a 4,000mAh battery with support for standard charging speed. It does not come with any special fast charging support. There’s a micro USB port for charging. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

    The 4G smartphone comes with a dual-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS. It also has an FM radio. It runs on Android 12 Go Edition out of the box.

    In other news about Nokia, the company is expected to launch two new 5G phones soon. A report stated a model named Nokia G43 5G and another one called Nokia G310 5G. The latter is expected to be a US-centric version.

    The Nokia G43 5G is expected to come with a 6.55-inch HD+ display and a low-end Snapdragon chipset. We expect it to arrive running on Android 13 OS. Rumors suggest that the phone will come in Grey and Purple shades.

    • Published Date: June 23, 2023 4:44 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Nokia C12 Pro to get a new purple shade

    Krafton announces June update for New State Mobile: Here's what's new

    Realme Narzo 60 5G series design and storage revealed

    Micron unveils UFS 4.0 mobile storage solution for smartphone: Here's how it will benefit users

    WhatsApp's new features will give you more control over app: Here's how

    2023 HP Omen and Victus lineup first look: What to expect of 2023 HP lineup

    ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This?

    5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

    Interview with Graham Lenden, Corporate Affairs Officer, Saietta Group

    Everything Netflix announced at TUDUM 2023 event

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This? - Video

    Reviews

    ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This? - Video
    5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

    Tech Updates/Launch

    5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level
    Google Lens Just Got A Whole Lot Better! Watch How

    News

    Google Lens Just Got A Whole Lot Better! Watch How
    Did You Hear About Amazon Prime Lite? Here's All You Need To Know

    News

    Did You Hear About Amazon Prime Lite? Here's All You Need To Know