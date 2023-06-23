Nokia launched the Nokia C12 Pro earlier this year in India. The device arrived in three color options namely, Dark Cyan, Light Mint, and Charcoal. Now, the company is slated to bring a new shade soon. Nokia will offer a Purple color option for buyers. Also Read - Nokia C32 with dual cameras and IP52 rating launched in India

There's no exact release date for this color variant and nor do we have its official image. However, since the promotional campaign has begun, expect the new shade to be released in a few weeks.

The Nokia C12 Pro is a budget smartphone under Rs 8,000 price segment. It comes with a modest design and has a water-drop notch display. Let's take a look at its specs.

Nokia C12 Pro specifications

The Nokia C12 Pro features a polycarbonate back with a nano texture design. It has an inner metal chassis and boasts an IP52 rating. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch display with an HD+ resolution. It is an IPS panel without high refresh rate support. Nokia claims the screen to be toughened glass.

It has a single camera system on the rear as well as on the front. There’s an 8MP main lens with autofocus on the rear. It is assisted by an LED flash. It supports HDR and is capable of shooting HD videos. There’s a 5MP camera on the front for selfies.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The device houses a 4,000mAh battery with support for standard charging speed. It does not come with any special fast charging support. There’s a micro USB port for charging. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

The 4G smartphone comes with a dual-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS. It also has an FM radio. It runs on Android 12 Go Edition out of the box.

In other news about Nokia, the company is expected to launch two new 5G phones soon. A report stated a model named Nokia G43 5G and another one called Nokia G310 5G. The latter is expected to be a US-centric version.

The Nokia G43 5G is expected to come with a 6.55-inch HD+ display and a low-end Snapdragon chipset. We expect it to arrive running on Android 13 OS. Rumors suggest that the phone will come in Grey and Purple shades.