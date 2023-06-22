Nokia may soon launch two new affordable 5G phones

HMD Global is reportedly planning to launch two new Nokia smartphones. A Nokia G42 5G and Nokia G310 5G have appeared through a new listing on the Bluetooth SIG website, confirming the phones are due for launch soon. The listing for the two phones also reveals some of their details ahead of an imminent launch.

According to Nokiamob who spotted the listing on the Bluetooth certification website, the Nokia G42 5G will come with a low-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor, which brings 5G connectivity to the phone. This phone will use a 5000mAh battery with support for 22W fast charging, as well. The listing also confirms that the other Nokia phone, G310 5G, will be nothing but G42 5G meant for the US market. That means it will share specifications with the G42 5G, which will be aimed at the rest of the eligible markets.

The information about the processor is crucial and tells about the category the upcoming phones would belong to. Nokia has not really launched a high-end flagship phone that uses the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon processor so far, but its low- and mid-end lineups have decent options for loyalists and some other customers.

The Nokia G42 5G leaked for the first time about a month ago. The earlier leak suggested that the upcoming Nokia phone would use a 6.55-inch HD+ display and come preloaded with Android 13 out of the box. We also know that the Nokia G42 5G will come in Grey and Purple colours. And since the G310 5G is a copy of the G42 5G, you can expect it to have the same specifications.

Anything else about the Nokia G42 5G is unclear at the moment, but considering the phone, alongside its US counterpart, has appeared on the Bluetooth certification website after completing the qualification process, HMD Global may make it official soon. There is no official information from HMD Global, but the launch should take place sooner than later. Whether or not the phone will come to India is something we wish to find out alongside HMD’s announcements.