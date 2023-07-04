The new feature phones come with a sleek design and trusted build quality of Nokia.

Nokia on Tuesday launched two new feature phones in India. The Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G come with a built-in UPI payment app that allows users to access the scan and pay facility.

Nokia 110 range for 2023 starts at Rs 1,699 and come in darker shades. Both flaunt a smaller display and a tactile keyboard. Let’s take a look at the details.

Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 110 2G price in India and availability

The Nokia 110 4G is priced at Rs 2,499 and comes in Midnight Blue and Artic Purple color options. The Nokia 110 2G, on the other hand, costs Rs 1,699 and has Charcoal and Cloudy Blue colorways.

Both phones will be available online and offline. The devices can be purchased on Nokia’s official website, online partner stores, and retail stores.

Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 110 2G specs and features

The Nokia 110 duo features a polycarbonate plastic build with a nano texture design. Both phones come with an IP52 rating for dust and dripping water protection. Furthermore, both models are environment-friendly thanks to their packaging and recycled material.

The devices come with a built-in UPI payment app that lets users scan and pay. There’s a QVGA camera on both models and both come with up to 32GB of storage expandability via MicroSD card. Both boot on Nokia’s S30+ operating system and come with FM radio.

The major difference between the two is in the battery and connectivity. As the name suggests, the Nokia 110 4G is a 4G smartphone. It also packs a bigger 1,450mAh battery as opposed to the 1,000mAh cell inside the Nokia 110 2G. The 4G model is claimed to offer up to 8 hours of talk time and 12 days of standby.

There’s a single microphone and speaker setup on both. The devices can be charged via a Micro USB cable that comes inside the box. Both have a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

“Continuing our push to give the best phone experience with revolutionary features to our consumers, the Nokia 110 4G & Nokia 110 2G reinforces our leadership with its remarkable features.

With the inclusion of Scan & Pay UPI functionality in our feature phones, we are proud to empower feature phone users by enabling them to engage in secure and convenient digital transactions. Our goal is to ensure that users can effortlessly adapt to the changing times and embrace the convenience of modern digital payments. Get ready to experience a new level of empowerment and convenience with the Nokia 110 2023, as we redefine what a feature phone can do.”

In other news about Nokia, the company recently launched its first repairable 5G smartphone dubbed the Nokia G42 5G. The device sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display and is powered by Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset.