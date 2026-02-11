Is a 100MP selfie camera coming? Leak points to extreme camera phone

A new leak suggests that a major smartphone brand could be testing an unusual camera setup for its next flagship device. According to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, a prototype phone is currently being tested with a 100MP front camera and two 200MP rear cameras. Also Read: Realme returns under OPPO: What’s changing and what stays the same

The identity of the brand has not been confirmed, but the details point to a high-end "Ultra" model that is still in early development.

100MP selfie camera under testing

As per the tipster's post on Weibo, the device may feature a 100MP front-facing camera. If launched in this form, it would be one of the highest-resolution selfie cameras seen on a mainstream smartphone.

The leak mentions that the phone is using a custom small-pixel sensor solution. High-resolution sensors use pixel-binning technology to combine multiple pixels into one, which allows more light capture in real-world conditions. However, the tipster also mentions that the hardware is still under testing, and final configuration may change when it launches.

Front cameras have not seen many upgrades as rear cameras in recent years. A shift to a 100MP sensor would be major jump on paper, especially for users who use smartphones for video calls and live streaming.

Dual 200MP rear cameras

The same tipster mentions that the phone could be equipped with two 200MP rear cameras. The leak, however, does not specify the roles of these sensors. One of the 200MP sensors is likely to act as the main camera, while the second could be used for telephoto or periscope-style zoom.

Reports in recent months have suggested that multiple brands are experimenting with dual 200MP camera systems. The aim appears to be maintaining high detail across different zoom levels instead of depending heavily on digital cropping.

Which brand could it be?

Digital Chat Station did not name the company behind the device. However, some users in the comment section speculated that it could be an upcoming model from OPPO or Xiaomi. Earlier leaks have indicated that both brands are working on flagship phones with dual 200MP rear cameras.

At this stage, the setup is said to be under internal testing. There is no official confirmation from any smartphone maker yet. As with most early leaks, the final hardware could change before the device is announced.