Motorola has announced the expansion of its e-series lineup with the launch of the Moto E13 in an all-new variant. The newly launched smartphone features 8GB RAM and a capacious 128GB storage and offers a stunning design. It is also available in its previously launched variants with 2GB/4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

READ MORE Moto G14 launched with Unisoc T616 chipset and stereo speakers

The Moto E13 is powered by the UNISOC T606 octa-core processor and weighs 179.5g. It boasts an ultra-thin 8.47mm profile and has a premium acrylic glass (PMMA) body.

READ MORE Motorola Razr 40 series India launch today: What to expect

Motorola e13 price and availability

Motorola e13 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available in three colours – Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White. The smartphone will be available for Rs 8,999 starting August 16, 2023, on Flipkart, leading retail stores and Motorola’s official website.

READ MORE Motorola Edge 40 5G Viva Magenta color variant arrives in India, Moto G32 gets two new colors

Motorola e13 with 2GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 6,499 and with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 7,299.

Motorola e13 specifications

Processor, memory and operating system

Motorola e13 is powered by a UNISOC T606 processor with two A75 cores at 1.6GHz and six A55 cores at 1.6GHz and 650MHz ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. Alon with the newly launched 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the smartphone is also available with 2GB/4GB RAM and 64GB storage options.

The smartphone runs Android 13 (Go edition).

Display

Motorola e13 features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate and 1600 x 720 pixels resolution.

Battery

Motorola e13 features a 500mAh battery with 10W charging.

Camera

Motorola e13 comes with a 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF. The smartphone also has a 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Audio

Motorola e13 comes with a single speaker with Dolby Atmos, a 3.5mm headset jack and one microphone.

Connectivity

Motorola e13 has support for 2.5GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi band, Bluetooth v5.0 and LTE. It has two slots for SIM cards and one for a microSD card. The smartphone has support for GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS and Galileo.

Meanwhile, Motorola has recently launched its latest budget smartphone, the Moto G14, in India. The phone succeeds the Moto G13 and comes with a few notable features, including a large Full-HD+ display, 50MP cameras, IP rating, and stereo speaker setup.

The Moto G14 is powered by the Unisoc T616 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The rear camera setup consists of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.