Motorola has officially announced the India launch date of its upcoming budget smartphone. The Moto G54 5G will arrive early next month in the country. However, it isn’t launching on the same day as the Moto G84 5G, which, if you aren’t aware, is arriving on September 1.

READ MORE Moto G84 5G key specs revealed ahead of September 1 launch: Check details

Moto G54 5G India launch date

The Motorola Moto G54 5G will launch on September 6, i.e. on Wednesday. The device will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It will also be available on platforms like Reliance Digital. We expect it to go on sale soon after the launch.

Moto G54 5G pricing (leaked)

Reliance Digital has already listed the Moto G54 5G on its platform. The smartphone will start at Rs 14,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant.

READ MORE Moto G14 launched with Unisoc T616 chipset and stereo speakers

Moto G54 5G specifications

The Motorola Moto G54 5G is advertised to come with the standard Motorola design. It will have a punch-hole display, dual cameras, and two color options – Green and Blue. As for its exact specs, the smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. It will likely be an IPS LCD panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate support.

The device will boast a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens with Optical Image Stabilization support. The main lens will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The rear camera is expected to be able to shoot 1080p videos. Upfront, it may have a 16MP camera for selfies.

At the helm, it will be powered by a Dimensity 7020 octa-core chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The device is confirmed to have a 6,000mAh massive battery. It may come with support for 33W fast charging.

The device will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box. It will come with a stereo speaker setup supporting Dolby Atmos audio. It will likely have an IP52 rating. For security, it may have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Motorola may offer dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.3 support. The smartphone is also expected to have a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C port for data transfer and charging.

In other news about Motorola, the company has also scheduled the launch of the Moto G84 5G. The device will launch early on September 1. The pricing of the phone was leaked earlier. It is said to cost Rs 19,999.