Moto G84 5G India launch: Motorola is set to launch a new smartphone in India. The company has revealed that it will launch the Moto G84 5G smartphone in India on September 1 and that it will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. The announcement was made by the Motorola via a post on X (formerly Twitter) wherein the company said that its upcoming smartphone will feature colour curated by Pantone. In its post, Motorola also revealed that the upcoming Moto G84 5G smartphone will be available in India via Flipkart, Motorola’s official website motorola.in and via retail stores across the country.

“Experience perfect fusion of style as @pantone collaborates with Motorola, bringing you a phone that’s as chic as it is functional. Prepare to be entranced by #motog845G in captivating colours,” Motorola wrote in its post on X (formerly Twitter). In addition to sharing details about the launch and availability of the Moto G84 5G, Motorola also shared the key specifications of the smartphone. Here’s everything you need to know about Motorola’s upcoming smartphone:

All you need to know about the Moto G84 5G

According to the details shared by Motorola on Flipkart, the Moto G84 5G will be available in colours especially curated by Pantone. The list includes Viva Magenta, which is also the Pantone Colour of the Year 2023, Marshmallow Blue and Midnight Blue. Of these, the Viva Magenta colour variant will be available in vegan leather finish option. The Moto G84 5G will come with a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, a 10-bit display with support for HDR10+ and 100 percent DCI-P3. It will sport a punch hole camera at the top in the middle. It comes with a splash-resistant design.

The Moto G84 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 system-on-chip that will be coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It will offer near stock Android 13 experience with assured upgrade to Android 14 and three years of security upgrades. It supports ThinkShield for Mobile and Moto Secure for safety.

On the camera front, the phone will come with a triple rear-camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabalisation (OIS) functionality, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and an 8MP macro vision + depth sensor. This camera setup will be placed inside a vertically stacked camera modile alongside the LED flash.

On the audio front, the Moto G84 5G sports stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Moto Spatial Sound. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging functionality.