Motorola last week launched the all-new Moto G24 Power in India. The smartphone sits below the Moto G34 5G and offers a compelling specs sheet for the price. Some of its highlights include a large 90Hz display, dual cameras, and a mammoth 6,000mAh battery. Starting today, the smartphone will be available for purchase in the country. Let’s take a look a the price, offers, and full specs of the device.

Motorola Moto G24 Power price, offers, and availability

The Moto G24 Power is now available for purchase on Flipkart. The device is priced at Rs 8,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. The 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 9,999.

Elevate your mobile experience with #MotoG24Power! It has a powerful 6000mAh battery, a premium design, and the latest Android™ 14. Don't miss out on owning this #DikheMastChaleZabardast phone. Available @Flipkart sale starting at ₹8,249. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) February 7, 2024

Those with phones for exchange can get a Rs 750 flat exchange discount, taking the price down to Rs 8,249 and Rs 9,249 respectively.

Additionally, Motorola is offering benefits worth Rs 4,500 on the purchase of a pre-paid plan worth Rs 399 from Reliance Jio. This offer includes a cashback worth Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 worth of coupons.

The smartphone is available in two color options Ink Blue and Glacier Blue.

Motorola Moto G24 Power specifications and features

The smartphone features a polycarbonate built and has the Motorola standard design. It sports a 6.6-inch punch-hole display with an HD+ resolution. The LCD screen has a 90Hz refresh rate and 537 nits of peak brightness. The punch-hole houses a 32MP selfie camera.

On the rear, the device boasts a dual-rear camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens. The main lens comes with Motorola’s quad-pixel technology. It is assisted by a 2MP macro vision lens for closeup shots. The device is capable of shooting 1080p videos from both the rear and front cameras.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with ARM Mali G52 GPU. It has up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The RAM as well as the storage is expandable through RAM boost and microSD card, respectively. It runs on Android 14 OS out of the box and is advertised to receive 1 year of OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

The device houses a big 6,000mAh cell with support for 33W TurboPower charging. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers.