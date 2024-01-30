Moto G24 Power India launch: Motorola launched the Moto G24 Power smartphone in India today. This new smartphone is a part of the company’s G-series devices, which includes devices such as the Moto G34 5G and the Moto G54 5G, and it runs Google’s latest Android 14 mobile operating system. The launch of the Moto G24 Power follows the launch of the Moto G34 5G that arrived in India earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 10,999.

As the Moto G24 Power goes on sale in India, here is everything you need to know about Motorola’s new smartphone:

Moto G24 Power India price and availability

The Moto G24 Power will be available in India in two storage variants. While the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space variant model costs Rs 8,999, the top variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 9,999. Both the variants will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting 12PM on February 7.

As a part of the launch, Motorola is offering a bunch of offers to the interested buyers. The company is offering Rs 750 off on exchange. This will reduce the effective price of the 4GB variant to Rs 8,249 and the 8GB variant to Rs 9,249. In addition to this, Motorola is offering benefits worth Rs 4,500 on the purchase of pre-paid plan worth Rs 399 from Reliance Jio. This includes a cashback worth Rs 2,000 and partner coupons worth Rs 2,500.

The Moto G24 Power will be available in India in Ink Blue, and Glacier Blue colour variants.

Moto G24 Power specifications and top features

The Moto G24 Power comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display with a punch-hole camera, a variable screen refresh rate of up to 90Hz, 537 nits of peak brightness and IP52 dust and water-resistant coating. For audio, the phone has Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and a 3.5mm jack.

Coming to the internals, the Moto G24 Power is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 system-on-chip that is coupled with ARM’s Mali G52 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, which can be expanded up to 16GB with RAM boost feature and up to 128GB of built-in storge that can be expanded up to 1TB using a dedicated microSD card slot. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with a TurboPower 33W charger. The Moto G24 Power runs Android 14 OS. Motorola has promised to provide one year of OS upgrade and three years of security updates.

Talking about the cameras, the Moto G24 Power has a 16MP camera in the front. At the back it has a dual camera setup, which includes a 50MP sensor with quad pixel technology and a 2MP macro vision sensor.