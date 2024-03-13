Motorola has just refreshed the Moto G Power 5G lineup with a new model that brings the latest hardware and design improvements without a significant bump in the price. The new Moto G Power 5G comes with a bigger display, better battery life, and new connectivity than the previous model. That makes it a potential competition in the market, but someone looking for an even cheaper phone also has an option. Motorola has also launched a new version of the Moto G, which now comes with a better chipset and better battery charging without any cost additions to that of the previous generation.

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024)

Here are all the specifications and price details for the new Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024).

Specifications

The new Motorola Moto G Power 5G uses a 6.7-inch display, which is 0.2-inch more than that on the 2023 model. However, it is still an IPS LCD with a Full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, as compared to last year’s Dimensity 930. However, there is not a big difference between the kind of performance both chips can offer. There is 8GB of RAM, along with support for virtual expansion of up to 8GB and internal memory of 128GB (UFS 2.2). The phone comes with Dolby Atmos speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For cameras, it has a 50MP main sensor on the back with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide sensor, which was not there on last year’s model. For selfies and video calls, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) comes with a 16MP snapper inside the punch-hole on the display. The 5000mAh battery in the new Moto G Power 5G now uses 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. Apart from all the standard connectivity options, the new phone also comes with NFC, which was not there on the previous model.

Price and availability

Motorola will sell the new Moto G Power 5G in the US and Canada for now, where the phone will be available from mobile carriers starting March 22. The unlocked version will be available from online shopping websites such as Amazon and Best Buy for a starting price of $300 (roughly Rs 24,900). Motorola has not said when or if it is planning to bring this phone to more markets, including India.