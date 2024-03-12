Amazon Mega Electronics Days: Amazon has announced the Mega Electronics Days Sale in India. The sale has already begun and it will end on March 18. It offers up to 80 percent discount on most electronics, including tablets. If you were planning to get a tablet for yourself or gifting, this is the right time. Top tablets from brands like Samsung, Apple, and Redmi are on sale. Let’s take a look at the top deals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a 26 percent discount in the Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. It is now priced at Rs 22,999 as opposed to the Rs 30,999 listed price. The tablet comes with a 10.4-inch 60Hz display and has an S-Pen support. It is a slim and lightweight laptop with features like Dolby Atmos sound via the speakers. It is powered by an octa-core chipset and packs a 7,040mAh battery. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The tablet has 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. It has Wi-Fi connectivity.

Xiaomi Pad 6 is now available for Rs 26,499 on Amazon. It has a Rs 2,000 bank discount on select bank cards. The tablet comes with an 11-inch 144Hz display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and has up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The tablet packs a big 8,840mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The tablet has stereo speakers and supports magnetic stylish and keyboard.

The Apple iPad Air 5th generation costs Rs 68,499 on Amazon, which is lower than its listed price of Rs 74,900. Additionally, it has a Rs 4,000 HDFC Bank discount on Credit Cards. The tablet can also be bought on no-cost EMI starting from Rs 3,086. It sports a 10.9-inch Retina display. It is powered by Apple’s M1 chipset and runs on iPadOS 15 out of the box but is upgradable to iOS 17. The tablet has a 12MP front camera and a 12MP rear camera. It has 256GB of storage has Wi-Fi connectivity.

These are some of the best tablet deals in the Amazon Mega Electronics Days. It is to be noted that the prices mentioned in the article are subject to change depending on the time of your purchase. That said, hurry up and buy the tablet of your choice before the price increases.