Lava has launched its entry-level Yuva 2 Pro in India today. The highlights of the smartphone includes 4GB RAM with an additional 3GB virtual RAM, MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, 13MP AI triple rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery. The company reveals that the smartphone comes with a premium glass finish. Also Read - Lava Agni 2 5G could launch soon with Dimensity 1080 SoC

Lava Yuva 2 Pro price, availability

Lava Yuva 2 Pro is launched in India in one storage variant that offers 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 7,999. In terms of colours, it will be available in Glass White, Glass Lavender, and Glass Green colour variants. Also Read - Lava Blaze 5G 6GB RAM variant launched in India at Rs 11,499

The smartphone is now available for purchase across multi-brand offline retail stores, and online e-commerce platforms including Lava’s own website.

Lava Yuva 2 specifications, features

Lava Yuva 2 Pro features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that comes with a waterdrop notch that houses a front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and offers up to 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor. For selfies and video calls, Lava Yuva 2 Pro comes with a 5MP front facing camera. As per the company, “The smartphone’s inbuilt camera features include Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Slow Motion, Filters, GIF, Timelapse and Intelligent Scanning.”

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. Lava Yuva 2 Pro runs on Android 12 software out-of-the-box. The company promises that it will get Android 13 upgrade, two years of security updates.

As per a statement by the company, “For a superior after-sales consumer experience, a ‘free service at home’ will be provided to the customers in which service will be provided at customers’ doorstep (Customers can avail the service within the phone’s warranty period).”