iPhone 15 And iPhone 16 price hike in India: What is changing for buyers

Purchasing an iPhone in India would soon need a bigger budget, particularly when you are considering buying slightly old models. It is reported that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 may be approximately 5,000 dollars more expensive in the near future. This projected growth is not on the basis of an alteration in the official pricing, but rather an alteration in the way Apple is assisting retailers. Also Read: iPhone 16 price cut alert! Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to let you save over Rs 22,000

Reason Behind Price Increase

The primary cause of this shift is the potential elimination of Demand Generation support. It is a back-end advantage that brands extend to retailers. It enables the sellers to give discounts without lowering the actual price of the item. In models such as iPhone 15 and iPhone 16, this support has played a significant role of maintaining their effective prices to be lower in the market. Also Read: Croma Apple Sale: iPhone 16 price down to Rs 61,990 - FULL deal explained here

Without this support, the retailers will not have the flexibility to give out similar discounts. This will lead to an increase in the amount paid by the customers. Although the official retail price will not change the current deals, purchasers will not receive equal offers like before.

Cahback Offers

Cashback offers are also reduced in addition to decreased incentives given to retailers. Previously, the customers were being offered up to cashback of 6,000 on iPhones. This has now reduced to approximately 1000 rupees. This shift has already lowered the total savings of buyers.

The combined effect is more pronounced when the cashback offers and the backend discounts are decreased. The final payment will probably be felt by the customers at the time of making the final payment, particularly those made during routine buying periods when there are no big sales.

Impact on New and Old iPhones

This shift should have a higher impact on older iPhones as compared to new ones. This move will not really affect newer models such as iPhone 17. Businesses tend to invest more in marketing newer products, and slowly decrease support of old ones.

Older iPhones remain popular since they present a balance of price and performance. Nevertheless, the price gap between the older and newer models can be narrower in case the discounts will be lower, and new models will be a bit more appealing.

What It Means for Buyers

The smartphone business in India is already grappling with the escalating prices because of the high prices of the materials such as memory and storage. This notwithstanding, the demand of iPhones has remained high. There are numerous consumers who apply EMI facilities to cope with the prices that are high to ensure that the demand remains consistent.

In the future, consumers will have to be more time conscious. It still may be saved by waiting till the festive sales or temporary offers. But, in general, the possibility of accessing substantial discounts on older iPhones can decrease. This implies that iPhones may become a bit more expensive to Indian consumers than in the past.